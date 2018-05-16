By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Starbucks Almond Based Iced Coffee 220Ml

Starbucks Almond Based Iced Coffee 220Ml
£ 1.70
£0.77/100ml

Product Description

  • Plant based almond drink with Faitrade certified Starbucks® coffee. UHT.
  • www.info.fairtrade.net
  • Fairtrade
  • A delicious blend of coffee perfectly paired with smooth, creamy almond
  • European Vegetarian Union
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 220ML

Information

Ingredients

Almond Base (75%) (Water and Almond (3%)), Coffee (20%) (Water, Coffee Extract), Sugar, Salt, Natural Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Potassium Carbonate), Stabilizer (Gellan Gum), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Coffee and Sugar traded in compliance with Fairtrade Standards, total 62% excluding Water

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Almonds

Storage

Keep refrigerated.Best Before: See base.

Produce of

Made in Denmark

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy cold
  • Shake well

Warnings

  • High caffeine content (52mg/100ml).

Name and address

  • AF Trading A/S,
  • 8260 Viby,
  • DK.

Return to

  • UK customer service contact: 0113 382 7009
  • www.arlafoods.co.uk

Net Contents

220ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 ml:
Energy:173kJ/41kcal
Fat:1,7g
of which saturates:0,1g
Carbohydrate:5,5g
of which sugars:4,8g
Protein:0,7g
Salt:0g

Safety information

View more safety information

High caffeine content (52mg/100ml).













