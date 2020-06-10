By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Kitchen Value Mixed Weight Eggs 15 Pack

£ 1.90
£0.13/each

Product Description

  • Kitchen Value Mixed Weight Eggs 15 Pack
  • More information at egginfo.co.uk
  • Hundreds of recipe ideas at eggrecipes.co.uk
  • These Class A British Lion Quality eggs are produced to the highest quality and welfare standards from our specially selected flocks.
  • Class A
  • Minimum net weight 805g. Contains eggs of different sizes.
  • British Lion Quality
  • The Lion mark is your guarantee that these are quality eggs laid by British hens vaccinated against Salmonella.
  • Plastic
  • Please check local recycling.
  • www.recyclenow.com
  • Class A 15 eggs
  • Quality fresh British eggs
  • Eggs from caged hens

Information

Storage

Keep refrigerated after purchase

Name and address

  • Fridays Ltd,
  • Cranbrook,
  • Kent,
  • TN17 3PN.

Return to

Net Contents

805g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 131 Kcal/547 KJ
Fat 9.0g
of which saturates 2.5g
CarbohydratesTrace
of which sugars Trace
Protein 12.6g
Salt 0.4g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

