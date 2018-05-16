Tesco Mediterranean Style Chicken Drumsticks Pieces 180G

- Energy525kJ 125kcal6%
- Fat3.5g5%
- Saturates0.9g5%
- Sugars2.2g2%
- Salt0.6g10%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 584kJ / 139kcal
Product Description
- Cooked boneless chicken drumstick pieces in a tomato and herb glaze.
- MILD & HERBY Boneless drumstick pieces oven cooked in a Mediterranean style glaze Cooked drum fillet pieces in a Mediterranean glaze. Whatever the weather, these flavoursome Mediterranean fillets will not let you down. For the sunnier days, add these to your picnic baskets or on a BBQ serving with some fresh vegetables and summer vibes. In winter, add them to a casserole and they will be by your side providing some warmth and goodness. Great to have in the fridge for times when you simply cannot decide.
- MILD & HERBY Boneless drumstick pieces oven cooked in a Mediterranean style glaze
- Pack size: 180G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Drumstick (98%), Sugar, Tomato Powder, Cornflour, Rice Flour, Garlic Powder, Potato Starch, Smoked Paprika, Salt, Stabiliser (Sodium Triphosphate), Red Pepper, Green Pepper, Onion Powder, Black Pepper, Oregano, Fennel, Parsley, Chilli Powder, Paprika Extract, Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil, Flavourings.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Not suitable for heating from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: From chilled: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 18-20 mins Place chicken on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Microwave
Instructions: From Chilled: 800W / 900W 2½ mins - 3 mins / 2 mins - 2½ mins
Place chicken on a microwaveable plate and cover with kitchen paper.
Heat on full power for 1 minute 15 seconds - 1 minute 30 seconds (800W) / 1 minute - 1 minute 15 seconds (900W).
Turn the chicken over.
Heat on full power for a further 1 minute 15 seconds - 1 minute 30 seconds (800W) / 1 minute - 1 minute 15 seconds (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Cooking Precautions
- Can be eaten hot or cold
Produce of
Made using British chicken.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
180g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (90g)
|Energy
|584kJ / 139kcal
|525kJ / 125kcal
|Fat
|3.9g
|3.5g
|Saturates
|1.0g
|0.9g
|Carbohydrate
|5.7g
|5.1g
|Sugars
|2.4g
|2.2g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.5g
|Protein
|20.0g
|18.0g
|Salt
|0.7g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020