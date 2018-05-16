By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Mediterranean Style Chicken Drumsticks Pieces 180G

£ 2.00
£11.12/kg
½ of a pack
  • Energy525kJ 125kcal
    6%
  • Fat3.5g
    5%
  • Saturates0.9g
    5%
  • Sugars2.2g
    2%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 584kJ / 139kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked boneless chicken drumstick pieces in a tomato and herb glaze.
  • MILD & HERBY Boneless drumstick pieces oven cooked in a Mediterranean style glaze Cooked drum fillet pieces in a Mediterranean glaze. Whatever the weather, these flavoursome Mediterranean fillets will not let you down. For the sunnier days, add these to your picnic baskets or on a BBQ serving with some fresh vegetables and summer vibes. In winter, add them to a casserole and they will be by your side providing some warmth and goodness. Great to have in the fridge for times when you simply cannot decide.
  • MILD & HERBY Boneless drumstick pieces oven cooked in a Mediterranean style glaze
  • Pack size: 180G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Drumstick (98%), Sugar, Tomato Powder, Cornflour, Rice Flour, Garlic Powder, Potato Starch, Smoked Paprika, Salt, Stabiliser (Sodium Triphosphate), Red Pepper, Green Pepper, Onion Powder, Black Pepper, Oregano, Fennel, Parsley, Chilli Powder, Paprika Extract, Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil, Flavourings.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Not suitable for heating from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: From chilled: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 18-20 mins Place chicken on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Microwave

Instructions: From Chilled: 800W / 900W 2½ mins - 3 mins / 2 mins - 2½ mins
Place chicken on a microwaveable plate and cover with kitchen paper.
Heat on full power for 1 minute 15 seconds - 1 minute 30 seconds (800W) / 1 minute - 1 minute 15 seconds (900W).
Turn the chicken over.
Heat on full power for a further 1 minute 15 seconds - 1 minute 30 seconds (800W) / 1 minute - 1 minute 15 seconds (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • Can be eaten hot or cold

Produce of

Made using British chicken.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

180g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (90g)
Energy584kJ / 139kcal525kJ / 125kcal
Fat3.9g3.5g
Saturates1.0g0.9g
Carbohydrate5.7g5.1g
Sugars2.4g2.2g
Fibre0.5g0.5g
Protein20.0g18.0g
Salt0.7g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

