Gu Light Mango Mandarin & Passion Fruit 2X77g

Product Description
- Mango, mandarin and passion fruit light cheesecake
- Gü Light Mango, Mandarin & Passion Fruit Puds: A wonderfully exotic pairing of smooth& silky light mango cheesecake with a tropical passion fruit & mandarin compote topped with a sprinkling of crumbled biscuit, all at just 157kcal per pud.
- We're on a mission to blow the minds of pleasure seekers everywhere. Our job description is simply this: to transform each sweet moment into an explosion of pleasure. To us, it's a labour of love. A journey of joy. Every atom of cheesecake, mousse, molten middle, and soufflé is a little victory for us. Delicious, explosive victory. Ever since we first sneaked Gü onto the shelves of a local supermarket, we've been pouring our hearts into making these victories more widespread; from a little-known secret to a global taste phenomenon on the tongues of millions. A Gü Pud is eaten somewhere in the world every second!
- Not suitable for vegetarians.
- 100% recyclable
- Be good! Please recycle the packaging
- Ramekin 100% Recyclable
- Box 100% recyclable
- Foil 100% Recyclable
- 157 kcal per pud
- Pack size: 154G
Information
Ingredients
Mandarin and Passion Fruit Compote (32%) (Water, Oranges, Passion Fruit Juice, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Mandarins, Thickener (Modified Starch), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrates), Natural Flavouring, Colouring Food (Carrot Juice Concentrate), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)), Stabilised Cream (Cream, Skimmed Milk, Dextrose, Buttermilk Powder, Stabilisers (Pectin, Sodium Phosphates), Emulsifier (Diphosphates), Sucrose), Full Fat Soft Cheese (16%) (Cream, Water, Milk Protein Powder, Modified Starch, Culture, Sea Salt, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)), Mango Puree (8%), Sugar, Yogurt, Water, Biscuit Crumb (Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Wholemeal Flour (Wheat), Vegetable Oil (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil), Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Salt), Gelling Agent (Bovine Gelatine), Vegetable Oil (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)
Allergy Information
- Manufactured on a site that handles Nuts., May contain traces of Egg.
Storage
Keep me chilled, 0-5°C. Don't freeze me.
Preparation and Usage
- Eat me cold.
Warnings
- Handle glass ramekin with care.
Name and address
- Gü,
- Shepherds Building,
- London,
- W14 0DA.
Return to
- For more information, or to get in touch, swing by www.gupuds.com
Net Contents
2 x 77g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g:
|per 77g ramekin:
|Energy
|853kJ / 204kcal
|657kJ / 157kcal
|Fat
|11g
|9g
|of which saturates
|7.1g
|5.5g
|Carbohydrate
|22g
|17g
|of which sugars
|17g
|13g
|Fibre
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|2.7g
|2.1g
|Salt
|0.19g
|0.15g
Safety information
Handle glass ramekin with care.
