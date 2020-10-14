Tesco Beef Joint With Wild Garlic Butter 745G

- Energy1200kJ 286kcal14%
- Fat11.3g16%
- Saturates5.2g26%
- Sugars0.5g1%
- Salt0.7g12%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 784kJ / 187kcal
Product Description
- Beef joint with a garlic and wild garlic butter melt and seasoning.
- Topped with wild garlic butter melt to add a richer depth of flavour for a quick and easy roast.
- 21 DAY MATURED With wild garlic butter melt for a richer depth of flavour
- Pack size: 745G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Beef (93%), Butter (Milk), Garlic Purée, Sea Salt, Lemon Peel, Parsley, Maize Starch, Bay Leaf, Wild Garlic, Black Peppercorns, Red Bell Pepper, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Green Peppercorns, Black Pepper, Pimento, Turmeric.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 180°C/ Fan 160°C/ Gas 4 45 mins- 1 hr 10 mins Place the joint in the foil tray into the centre of the pre-heated oven for 45-55 minutes (medium), 60-70 minutes (well done). Allow joint to rest in a warm place for 10 minutes prior to carving.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produce of
Packed in the U.K., Made using beef from the U.K or Ireland
Made using British beef.
Preparation and Usage
Remove sleeve and film lid. Allow the meat to rest at room temperature for 30 minutes before roasting.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
745g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 153g**
|Energy
|784kJ / 187kcal
|1200kJ / 286kcal
|Fat
|7.4g
|11.3g
|Saturates
|3.4g
|5.2g
|Carbohydrate
|1.0g
|1.5g
|Sugars
|0.3g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|1.4g
|Protein
|28.6g
|43.8g
|Salt
|0.5g
|0.7g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 745g typically weighs 612g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020