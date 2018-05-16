By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Lavazza Cold Brew Black Coffee 250Ml

Lavazza Cold Brew Black Coffee 250Ml
£ 2.00
£0.80/100ml
Typical values per 100g: Energy 6 kJ/2 kcal

Product Description

  • Coffee drink.
  • UTZ Certified - coffee, This coffee was grown by UTZ certified farmers, www.utz.org
  • Please remember to recycle.
  • Lavazza and the Lavazza device are Trademarks used under license.
  • 100% Arabica
  • Noble Italian taste
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Coffee Infusion (41%)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Milk.

Storage

Keep refrigerated after opening.Best before: see base of can.

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy cold, shake well.

Number of uses

This pack contains 1 portion

Name and address

  • PepsiCo,
  • Beaumont Park,
  • 4 Leycroft Rd.,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 1ET.

Return to

  • PepsiCo Consumer Relations,
  • Beaumont Park,
  • 4 Leycroft Rd.,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 1ET.
  • Consumer Service
  • 0800 7833851
  • contacta@pepsico.com

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 mlper 250 ml %*
Energy 6 kJ/2 kcal16 kJ/4 kcal <1%*
Fat <0,5 g&lt;0,5 g <1%*
- of which saturates <0,1 g<0,1 g 1%*
Carbohydrates<0,5 g&lt;0,5 g <1%*
- of which sugars <0,5 g&lt;0,5 g <1%*
Protein <0,5 g0,6 g 1%*
Salt 0 g0 g 0%*
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--
This pack contains 1 portion--

