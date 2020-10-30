Disney Princess Bath Fizzers 4 X 40G
Product Description
- DISNEY PRINCESS BATH FIZZERS 4 X 40G
- Visit the Disney website at www.Disney.com
- Embrace your inner Princess. Spin the arrow to select which Princess you will be this bathtime!
- Box - Card - Widely Recycled
- Tray - Pet - Widely Recycled
- Shrink Wrap - POF - Widely Recycled
- Love your planet!
- Recycle Me
- © Disney.
- Pack size: 160G
Information
Ingredients
Green Fizzer Ingredients: Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid, Sodium Sulfate, PEG-90, PEG-8, Aqua, Parfum, CI 42090, Yellow Fizzer Ingredients: Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid, Sodium Sulfate, PEG-90, PEG-8, Aqua, Parfum, CI 19140, CI 15985, Purple Fizzer Ingredients: Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid, Sodium Sulfate, PEG-90, PEG-8, Aqua, Parfum, CI 17200, CI 42090, Blue Fizzer Ingredients: Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid, Sodium Sulfate, PEG-4000, PEG-400, Aqua, Parfum, CI 42090
Produce of
Made in China
Preparation and Usage
- Directions for use: Drop 1 x fizzer into the bath to create a sweet smelling bath time!
Warnings
- Remove packaging before use. Avoid contact with eyes, should product get into eyes, rinse with clean water. In the unlikely event of skin irritation, please discontinue use. Warning! Not suitable for children under 36 months due to small parts. Choking hazard. Never leave a child unattended in a bath or bathroom. Always ensure the child is within its depth. Adult supervision required at all times. Do not store over 30°C.
- THIS IS NOT A FOOD. DO NOT EAT.
- Please retain for future reference.
Recycling info
Box. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- H&A,
- YO26 6RS,
- UK.
Return to
- H&A,
- YO26 6RS,
- UK.
- handa-uk.com
Lower age limit
36 Months
Net Contents
4 x 40g ℮
Safety information
