Heat & Enjoy Cookie Pie 300G
- Energy1374kJ 328kcal16%
- Fat14.7g21%
- Saturates5.5g28%
- Sugars28.9g32%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1374kJ
Product Description
- Baked vanilla flavoured cookie dough with milk chocolate chunks.
- Soft in the middle, crunchy on the outside, topped with milk chocolate chunks
- Pack size: 300G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Light Brown Soft Sugar, Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Milk Chocolate Chunks (10%) [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Rapeseed Oil, Butter (Milk), Palm Oil, Cornflour, Flavouring, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate).
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 4 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 8-10 mins For best results oven heat. Remove from carton. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Microwave
Instructions: 800W 2mins/900W 1 min 30 secs
Remove from carton. Place on a microwaveable plate. Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Card. Recycle Tray. Recycle
Net Contents
300g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|1/4 of a pack (75g)
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1374kJ
|1832kJ
|328kcal
|437kcal
|Fat
|14.7g
|19.6g
|Saturates
|5.5g
|7.4g
|Carbohydrate
|44.3g
|59.1g
|Sugars
|28.9g
|38.5g
|Fibre
|0.7g
|0.9g
|Protein
|4.1g
|5.5g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
