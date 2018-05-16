Starbucks Coconut Based Cocoa Cappuccino 220Ml
Product Description
- Coconut drink with Starbucks® Arabica coffee and cocoa.
- V-Label (European Vegetarian Union) - Vegan, v-label.eu
- Green Dot
- © 2020 Starbucks Coffee Company.
- All rights reserved.
- A delicious blend of chilled coffee perfectly paired with smooth, creamy coconut
- UHT
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 220ML
Information
Ingredients
Coconut Milk (Water, Coconut Cream) (10%), Emulsifier: Citric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids) (75%), Starbucks® Arabica Coffee (Water, Coffee Extract) (19.7%), Sugar (4.7%), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder (0.2%), Natural Flavouring, Acidity Regulators (Tricalcium Phosphate, Sodium Hydroxide), Stabilisers (Gellan Gum, Xanthan Gum), Salt
Storage
Once opened, keep refrigerated. Best Before: See base.
Preparation and Usage
- Enjoy cold
- Shake well
Warnings
- High caffeine content (34mg/100ml).
Name and address
- Produced for:
- AF Trading,
- A/S/8260 Viby,
- Denmark.
Importer address
- Arla Foods Limited,
- Leeds,
- LS10 1AB,
- UK.
Return to
- Arla Foods Limited,
- Leeds,
- LS10 1AB,
- UK.
- www.arlafoods.co.uk
- UK customer service contact: 0113 382 7009
Net Contents
220ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml:
|Energy:
|205kJ/49kcal
|Fat:
|2,9g
|of which saturates:
|2,7g
|Carbohydrate:
|5,2g
|of which sugars:
|4,9g
|Protein:
|<0,5g
|Salt:
|0,12g
Safety information
High caffeine content (34mg/100ml).
