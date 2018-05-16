Pollen Plus Grace Moroccan Immunity Box 250G

Product Description
- Moroccan Chickpea + Carrot Bright Box
- Stalk Us
- For our latest recipes:
- Instagram @pollenandgrace
- Honest Nutrition
- This box is made from only 100% natural ingredients and includes lots of 'everyday' superfoods which provide beneficial nutrients.
- Chickpeas are a source of iron and protein. Iron contributes towards the normal function of the immune system and protein contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass.
- Kale is great source of Vitamin C. Vitamin C contributes to normal collagen formation for normal function of skin.
- Our Purpose is Simple: We want to help you eat better.
- So we've made healthy eating easy and delicious. We combine quality, natural ingredients and a rainbow of fruit and vegetables to create vibrant, nutritious meals that will help you feel amazing.
- Sleeve: widely recycled, made from card
- Box, Lid + Dressing Pot: Widely recycled, or add me to your tupperware drawer! (Don't forget to rinse before recycling!)
- Pure plant goodness
- Roasted carrots
- Mint infused quinoa
- Curly kale
- Cayenne roasted chickpeas
- Creamy turmeric dressing
- 13g protein
- Hand made by chefs
- 100% natural
- Source of fibre, vitamin C and protein
- Gluten + dairy free
- Vegan friendly
- Pack size: 250G
- Source of fibre
- Source of vitamin C
- Source of protein
Information
Ingredients
Carrots 28%, White Quinoa 20%, Red Quinoa 20%, Turmeric Dressing 12% (Coconut Milk [Coconut Extract, Water], Garlic, Water, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Himalayan Pink Salt, Turmeric, Cayenne Pepper), Curly Kale 9%, Chickpeas 4%, Rocket, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Spring Onions, Cayenne Pepper, Paprika, Himalayan Pink Salt, Mint, Nigella Seeds
Allergy Information
- May contain Tree Nuts, Soya and Sesame
Storage
Please keep refrigerated.
Preparation and Usage
- Enjoy hot or cold
- Give your dressing pot a good shake as natural separation can occur.
- 2 mins
- Please see full heating instructions on the inside of pack
Number of uses
1 Servings
Recycling info
Box. Widely Recycled Lid. Widely Recycled Sleeve. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- The Pollen + Grace Kitchen,
- Arch 23,
- 73 Bondway,
- London,
- SW8 1SQ.
Return to
- Say hello: hello@pollenandgrace.com
- The Pollen + Grace Kitchen,
- Arch 23,
- 73 Bondway,
- London,
- SW8 1SQ.
- www.pollenandgrace.com
Net Contents
250g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 250g
|Energy kJ
|652
|1630
|Energy kcal
|156
|390
|Fat
|7.1
|18
|of which saturates (g)
|1.9
|4.7
|Carbohydrate (g)
|16
|41
|of which sugars (g)
|4.1
|10
|Fibre (g)
|3.4
|8.6
|Protein (g)
|5.1 (10% RI**)
|13 (26% RI**)
|Salt (g)
|0.35
|0.85
|Iron (mg)
|2.3 (16% NRV*)
|5.8 (41% NRV*)
|Vitamin C (mg)
|11.8 (15% NRV*)
|29.5 (37% NRV*)
|*NRV = Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
|**RI = Reference Intake
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020