Dell Ugo Beetroot & Goats Cheese Fiorelli 250G

Boil

Instructions: 1. Bring a pan of salted water to the boil.

2. Add your pasta and boil gently (no need to pull them apart, they will separate during cooking) for 4 minutes, then drain carefully.

3. Serve in warmed bowls with melted butter, extra-virgin olive oil or your favourite sauce.



Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Don't forget to add some shavings of Parmigiano.

Serves 2

