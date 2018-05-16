For Goodness Shakes Protein Salted Caramel 475Ml
New
Product Description
- Protein is a UHT milk-based fat-free high protein shake with sweetener enriched with vitamins. Salted Caramel flavour.
- Consume as part of a balanced & healthy lifestyle
- Protein by name, high protein by nature - this delicious shake is packed with goodness - 25g of lean protein, 6 vitamins & minerals, no added sugar and is fat-free.
- Vitamin B12, Niacin and Riboflavin contribute to the reduction of tiredness & fatigue
- Vitamin D & Calcium help to maintain healthy bones
- I'm 100% recyclable
- ®Registered Trademark of MyGoodness Ltd.
- 25g protein
- Fat free
- Vitamin D & B12
- No added sugars - contains naturally occurring sugars
- Pack size: 475ML
- Vitamin B12, Niacin and Riboflavin contribute to the reduction of tiredness & fatigue
- Vitamin D & Calcium help to maintain healthy bones
- Fat free
- No added sugars
Information
Ingredients
Skimmed Milk (97%), Milk Protein Concentrate (2.0%), Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Gellan Gum), Flavouring, Vitamins (Niacin, Folic Acid, B12, D), Sweetener (Sucralose)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Best Before: see bottle neckStore in cool, dry and dark conditions. Once opened, keep in fridge and consume within 3 days
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Simply shake and drink to top up your protein as part of your healthy active lifestyle.
- Shake well before opening.
Number of uses
Bottle contains 1 serving
Additives
- Contains Sweeteners
Name and address
- MyGoodness Ltd,
- London,
- SE1 3ER,
- Great Britain.
Return to
- MyGoodness Ltd,
- London,
- SE1 3ER,
- Great Britain.
Net Contents
475ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|%RI† per 100ml
|Per 475ml serving
|%RI† per 475ml
|Energy kJ
|181.0
|859.8
|Energy kcal
|43.3
|205.5
|Fat (g)
|0.1
|0.5
|of which saturates (g)
|0.1
|0.3
|Carbohydrate (g)
|5.3
|25.0
|of which sugars (g)
|5.0
|23.9
|Fibre (g)
|0.1
|0.5
|Protein (g)
|5.3
|25.0
|Salt (g)
|0.1
|0.6
|Vitamin D (µg)
|0.3
|5
|1.3
|25
|Niacin (mg)
|0.5
|3
|2.4
|15
|Folic Acid (µg)
|6.3
|3
|30.0
|15
|Vitamin B12 (µg)
|0.7
|26
|3.1
|125
|Riboflavin (mg)
|0.2
|15
|1.0
|70
|Calcium (mg)
|151.6
|19
|720.0
|90
|†Reference Intake for an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bottle contains 1 serving
|-
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020