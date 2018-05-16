By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

For Goodness Shakes Protein Salted Caramel 475Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
For Goodness Shakes Protein Salted Caramel 475Ml
£ 2.00
£0.42/100ml

New

Product Description

  • Protein is a UHT milk-based fat-free high protein shake with sweetener enriched with vitamins. Salted Caramel flavour.
  • Consume as part of a balanced & healthy lifestyle
  • Protein by name, high protein by nature - this delicious shake is packed with goodness - 25g of lean protein, 6 vitamins & minerals, no added sugar and is fat-free.
  • Vitamin B12, Niacin and Riboflavin contribute to the reduction of tiredness & fatigue
  • Vitamin D & Calcium help to maintain healthy bones
  • I'm 100% recyclable
  • ®Registered Trademark of MyGoodness Ltd.
  • 25g protein
  • Fat free
  • Vitamin D & B12
  • No added sugars - contains naturally occurring sugars
  • Pack size: 475ML
  • Vitamin B12, Niacin and Riboflavin contribute to the reduction of tiredness & fatigue
  • Vitamin D & Calcium help to maintain healthy bones
  • Fat free
  • No added sugars

Information

Ingredients

Skimmed Milk (97%), Milk Protein Concentrate (2.0%), Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Gellan Gum), Flavouring, Vitamins (Niacin, Folic Acid, B12, D), Sweetener (Sucralose)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Best Before: see bottle neckStore in cool, dry and dark conditions. Once opened, keep in fridge and consume within 3 days

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Simply shake and drink to top up your protein as part of your healthy active lifestyle.
  • Shake well before opening.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 1 serving

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Name and address

  • MyGoodness Ltd,
  • London,
  • SE1 3ER,
  • Great Britain.

Return to

  • MyGoodness Ltd,
  • London,
  • SE1 3ER,
  • Great Britain.

Net Contents

475ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml%RI† per 100mlPer 475ml serving%RI† per 475ml
Energy kJ181.0859.8
Energy kcal43.3205.5
Fat (g)0.10.5
of which saturates (g)0.10.3
Carbohydrate (g)5.325.0
of which sugars (g)5.023.9
Fibre (g)0.10.5
Protein (g)5.325.0
Salt (g)0.10.6
Vitamin D (µg)0.351.325
Niacin (mg)0.532.415
Folic Acid (µg)6.3330.015
Vitamin B12 (µg)0.7263.1125
Riboflavin (mg)0.2151.070
Calcium (mg)151.619720.090
†Reference Intake for an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)----
Bottle contains 1 serving----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.09
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Strawberries 400G

£ 2.00
£5.00/kg

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here