Don Simon No Added Sugar Orange Juice Drink 1Ltr
Product Description
- Fruit Juice Beverage with Sweetener. Fruit Content: 40% min.
- 17 kcal per 100ml
- No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
- Pack size: 1L
- No added sugar
Ingredients
Water, Orange Juice from concentrate (40%), Acid: Citric Acid, Sweetener E-955, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid, Flavors and Coloring: Beta Carotene
Storage
Refrigerate after opening and consume within 5 days.Best before date: See pack top.
Preparation and Usage
- Shake well before serving.
Name and address
- JGC, S.A.,
- Jorge Juan, 73,
- 28009 Madrid,
- (España).
- Customer Enquiries: 0800 0234754
- www.donsimon.com
Net Contents
1l ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 ml
|Energy
|71kJ / 17kcal
|Fat
|0 g
|saturated fat
|0 g
|Carbohydrates
|4,0 g
|of which sugars
|4,0 g
|Protein
|0,2 g
|Salt
|0,01 g
|of which:
|-
