Koko Greek Style Yogurt 400g

Koko Greek Style Yogurt 400g
Product Description

  • Coconut Milk Fermented with Dairy Free Cultures with Added Calcium and Vitamins
  • Find out more...
  • www.kokodairyfree.com
  • From Us...
  • With a name like Koko, you'd expect us to be a bit nuts about coconuts. We're a family owned company that takes great care in looking after our coconuts to guarantee freshness, ripeness and the highest quality.
  • ...To You
  • Now it's time our coconuts looked after you. Made with live cultures Koko Greek Style Plain has a smooth, thick and creamy texture and a deliciously tangy taste. It's perfect with fruits and cereals or in smoothies, dips & cooking.
  • Rinse - Widely Recycled
  • No Monkey Business
  • Free From Dairy, Lactose, Soya, Gluten
  • Free From GMOs, Artificial Flavours, Colours and Preservatives
  • Added Extras Calcium and Vitamins D2 & B12
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 400G
  • Added Extras Calcium and Vitamins D2 & B12

Information

Ingredients

Water, Coconut Milk (40%), Thickener (Modified Starch), Calcium Phosphate, Salt, Sunflower Oil, Coconut Oil, Natural Flavouring, Non-Dairy Yogurt Cultures (S. Thermophilus, L. Bulgaricus), Vitamin D2, Vitamin B12

Allergy Information

  • Produced on a site which handles Nuts

Storage

Keep refrigerated and once opened consume within 5 days and by date shown on top of packFor Use by Date See Top of Pack

Produce of

Produced in the EU

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives
  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Name and address

  • Koko Coconut House,
  • Tay Court,
  • Isidore Road,
  • Bromsgrove,
  • Worcestershire,
  • B60 3FQ.

Return to

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Calcium160mg (20% RI*)
Vitamin D20.75ug (15% RI*)
Vitamin B120.38ug (15% RI*)
Energy-
Fat-
Of Which Saturates-
Carbohydrate-
Of Which Sugars-
Fibre-
Protein-
Salt-
*Daily reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)-

