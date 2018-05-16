Koko Greek Style Yogurt 400g
- Coconut Milk Fermented with Dairy Free Cultures with Added Calcium and Vitamins
- With a name like Koko, you'd expect us to be a bit nuts about coconuts. We're a family owned company that takes great care in looking after our coconuts to guarantee freshness, ripeness and the highest quality.
- Now it's time our coconuts looked after you. Made with live cultures Koko Greek Style Plain has a smooth, thick and creamy texture and a deliciously tangy taste. It's perfect with fruits and cereals or in smoothies, dips & cooking.
- No Monkey Business
- Free From Dairy, Lactose, Soya, Gluten
- Free From GMOs, Artificial Flavours, Colours and Preservatives
- Added Extras Calcium and Vitamins D2 & B12
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 400G
Water, Coconut Milk (40%), Thickener (Modified Starch), Calcium Phosphate, Salt, Sunflower Oil, Coconut Oil, Natural Flavouring, Non-Dairy Yogurt Cultures (S. Thermophilus, L. Bulgaricus), Vitamin D2, Vitamin B12
- Produced on a site which handles Nuts
Keep refrigerated and once opened consume within 5 days and by date shown on top of packFor Use by Date See Top of Pack
Produced in the EU
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
- Koko Coconut House,
- Tay Court,
- Isidore Road,
- Bromsgrove,
- Worcestershire,
- B60 3FQ.
400g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Calcium
|160mg (20% RI*)
|Vitamin D2
|0.75ug (15% RI*)
|Vitamin B12
|0.38ug (15% RI*)
|Energy
|Fat
|Of Which Saturates
|Carbohydrate
|Of Which Sugars
|Fibre
|Protein
|Salt
|*Daily reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
