Akash Basmati Rice 1Kg

Akash Basmati Rice 1Kg
Product Description

  • Basmati Rice
  • Every grain of Akash Basmati is perfectly aged in the Himalayan sunshine. We select only the finest grains from the heart of the Punjab valleys and insist that each one is rested to age naturally in the warmth of the Himalayan sunshine, creating a superior quality basmati, that is always fluffy, fragrant and tasty.
  • Bring the Himalayan sunshine into your cooking......
  • Reach for Akash.. the Sky!
  • Superior aged quality
  • Full of sun for perfect rice everytime!
  • Pack size: 1KG

Information

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Milled and packed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Add 60g of Basmati per person to a large pan of boiling water. Cook on medium heat for 10-12 minutes. Drain well, cover and let stand for 3 minutes then lightly fork through the grains and serve.

Name and address

  • Akash Rice,
  • P.O. Box 7312,
  • Nottingham,
  • NG2 7ZY,
  • UK.

Return to

Net Contents

1kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 1489kj 351kcal
Fat 0.6g
(of which saturates)0.2g
Carbohydrate 78.6g
(of which sugars)0.5g
Fibre 0.9g
Protein 7.3g
Salt <0.03g

