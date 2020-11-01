Kinnerton Nerf Advent Calendar 90G
Offer
Product Description
- Milk Chocolate
- Blast Through Christmas
- Our Nut Safe Promise means that you and your loved ones can share in delicious chocolate moments reassured that we really care about keeping our chocolate totally nut safe.
- Our Promise
- Nut safe - produced in a tree nut and peanut safe environment
- Chocolate treats lovingly made in Norfolk, Great Britain
- Rainforest Alliance Certified - Cocoa Sourcing, we purchase a volume of cocoa from Rainforest Alliance Certified™ farms equivalent to the volume used in this product. For more see: www.kinnerton.com/sustainablechocolate
- FSC - FSC® Mix, Board from responsible source, FSC® C015473, www.fsc.org
- The Kinnerton logo, and K device are all trade marks of Kinnerton (Confectionery) Company Ltd
- Licensed by: Hasbro
- Nerf is trademark of Hasbro and is used with permission.
- Ⓒ 2020 Hasbro. All Rights Reserved. Licensed by Hasbro.
- Chunkier Chocolate On The Final 5 Days
- Nut safe
- Milky recipe
- Blast Through Christmas
- No artificial flavours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 90G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fat (Palm, Sal, Shea in varying proportions), Emulsifiers (Soy Lecithin, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate (476)), Vanilla Flavouring, Contains Vegetable Fat in Addition To Cocoa Butter, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 26% minimum, Milk Solids 27% minimum
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Soya
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.For Best before: see end of pack.
Produce of
Made in the United Kingdom
Preparation and Usage
- Remember to brush your teeth
Number of uses
90g = 20 x 3g Bar + 5 x 6g Bar
Additives
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Recycling info
Carton. Widely Recycled Foil. Widely Recycled Insert. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Kinnerton (Confectionery) Company Limited,
- Unit 1 & 2 Oxborough Lane,
- Fakenham,
- Norfolk,
- NR21 8AF,
- United Kingdom.
Importer address
- Kinnerton (Confectionery) Australia Pty Ltd,
- Building F,
- Unit 24,
- 16 Mars Road,
- Lane Cove West,
- NSW 2066,
Return to
- To Get In Touch:
- Just telephone us on: +44 (0)845 873 5733
- Send us an email at: lovinglymade@kinnerton.com
- or visit us at: www.kinnerton.com
- Kinnerton Confectionery Ltd,
- Navan IDA Business Park,
Net Contents
90g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 3g
|Per 6g
|Energy
|2177 kJ
|66kJ
|132kJ
|-
|521 kcal
|16kcal
|32kcal
|Fat
|29 g
|0.9g
|1.8g
|-of which saturates
|18 g
|0.5g
|1.1g
|Carbohydrate
|53 g
|1.6g
|3.2g
|-of which sugars
|53 g
|1.6g
|3.2g
|Protein
|10 g
|0.3g
|0.6g
|Salt
|0.34 g
|0.01g
|0.02g
|90g = 20 x 3g Bar + 5 x 6g Bar
|-
|-
|-
