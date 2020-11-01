By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Kinnerton Nerf Advent Calendar 90G

No ratings yetWrite a review
This product is only available for delivery between 01/11/2020 and 01/12/2020.

£ 1.00
£1.12/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Milk Chocolate
  • Blast Through Christmas
  • Our Nut Safe Promise means that you and your loved ones can share in delicious chocolate moments reassured that we really care about keeping our chocolate totally nut safe.
  • Our Promise
  • Nut safe - produced in a tree nut and peanut safe environment
  • Chocolate treats lovingly made in Norfolk, Great Britain
  • Rainforest Alliance Certified - Cocoa Sourcing, we purchase a volume of cocoa from Rainforest Alliance Certified™ farms equivalent to the volume used in this product. For more see: www.kinnerton.com/sustainablechocolate
  • FSC - FSC® Mix, Board from responsible source, FSC® C015473, www.fsc.org
  • The Kinnerton logo, and K device are all trade marks of Kinnerton (Confectionery) Company Ltd
  • Licensed by: Hasbro
  • Nerf is trademark of Hasbro and is used with permission.
  • Ⓒ 2020 Hasbro. All Rights Reserved. Licensed by Hasbro.
  • Chunkier Chocolate On The Final 5 Days
  • Nut safe
  • Milky recipe
  • Blast Through Christmas
  • No artificial flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 90G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fat (Palm, Sal, Shea in varying proportions), Emulsifiers (Soy Lecithin, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate (476)), Vanilla Flavouring, Contains Vegetable Fat in Addition To Cocoa Butter, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 26% minimum, Milk Solids 27% minimum

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.For Best before: see end of pack.

Produce of

Made in the United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • Remember to brush your teeth

Number of uses

90g = 20 x 3g Bar + 5 x 6g Bar

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled Foil. Widely Recycled Insert. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Kinnerton (Confectionery) Company Limited,
  • Unit 1 & 2 Oxborough Lane,
  • Fakenham,
  • Norfolk,
  • NR21 8AF,
  • United Kingdom.

Importer address

  • Kinnerton (Confectionery) Australia Pty Ltd,
  • Building F,
  • Unit 24,
  • 16 Mars Road,
  • Lane Cove West,
  • NSW 2066,

Return to

  • To Get In Touch:
  • Just telephone us on: +44 (0)845 873 5733
  • Send us an email at: lovinglymade@kinnerton.com
  • or visit us at: www.kinnerton.com
  Kinnerton (Confectionery) Ltd,
  • Navan IDA Business Park,
  • Unit 1 & 2 Oxborough Lane,
  • Fakenham,
  • Norfolk,
  • NR21 8AF,
  • United Kingdom.
  • Kinnerton Confectionery Ltd,
  • Navan IDA Business Park,

Net Contents

90g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 3gPer 6g
Energy 2177 kJ66kJ132kJ
-521 kcal16kcal32kcal
Fat 29 g0.9g1.8g
-of which saturates 18 g0.5g1.1g
Carbohydrate 53 g1.6g3.2g
-of which sugars 53 g1.6g3.2g
Protein 10 g0.3g0.6g
Salt 0.34 g0.01g0.02g
90g = 20 x 3g Bar + 5 x 6g Bar---

