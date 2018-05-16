Tesco 2 King Prawn & Cod Puff Pastries 250G

- Energy1209kJ 290kcal15%
- Fat16.9g24%
- Saturates8.8g44%
- Sugars1.6g2%
- Salt1.1g18%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1152kJ / 276kcal
Product Description
- Puff pastry topped with cod (Gadus morhua) and king prawns (Penaeus vannamei) in a parsley and white wine sauce, and a parsley breadcrumb.
- Creamy & Flaky Puff pastry filled with cod & juicy prawns in a parsley & wine sauce
- Pack size: 0.25KG
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Cod (Fish) (12%), Palm Oil, King Prawn (Crustacean) (9%), Single Cream (Milk), Onion, White Wine (2.5%), Double Cream (Milk), Cornflour, Parsley, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Dijon Mustard [Water, Mustard Seed, Spirit Vinegar, Salt], Lemon Juice, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Maltodextrin, Plaice (Fish), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Sunflower Oil, White Fish, Yeast, Sugar, Yeast Extract, Onion Concentrate, Lactic Acid, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Pepper Oil.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.
Cooking Instructions
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 210ºC / Fan 190ºC / Gas 7 25-28 mins Place pastries on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Cooking Precautions
- Remove all packaging.
- All appliances vary these are guidelines only.
Produce of
Made using Cod caught in the NE Atlantic – Barents Sea, Norwegian Sea, North Sea, Iceland and Faroe Islands by trawls and prawns farmed in Vietnam.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Tray. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
250g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a pack (105g**)
|Energy
|1152kJ / 276kcal
|1209kJ / 290kcal
|Fat
|16.1g
|16.9g
|Saturates
|8.4g
|8.8g
|Carbohydrate
|25.6g
|26.9g
|Sugars
|1.5g
|1.6g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|1.2g
|Protein
|6.6g
|6.9g
|Salt
|1.0g
|1.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 250g typically weighs 209g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
