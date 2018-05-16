By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 2 King Prawn & Cod Puff Pastries 250G

Tesco 2 King Prawn & Cod Puff Pastries 250G
£ 3.50
£14.00/kg
½ of a pack
  • Energy1209kJ 290kcal
    15%
  • Fat16.9g
    24%
  • Saturates8.8g
    44%
  • Sugars1.6g
    2%
  • Salt1.1g
    18%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1152kJ / 276kcal

Product Description

  • Puff pastry topped with cod (Gadus morhua) and king prawns (Penaeus vannamei) in a parsley and white wine sauce, and a parsley breadcrumb.
  • Creamy & Flaky Puff pastry filled with cod & juicy prawns in a parsley & wine sauce
  • Pack size: 0.25KG

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Cod (Fish) (12%), Palm Oil, King Prawn (Crustacean) (9%), Single Cream (Milk), Onion, White Wine (2.5%), Double Cream (Milk), Cornflour, Parsley, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Dijon Mustard [Water, Mustard Seed, Spirit Vinegar, Salt], Lemon Juice, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Maltodextrin, Plaice (Fish), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Sunflower Oil, White Fish, Yeast, Sugar, Yeast Extract, Onion Concentrate, Lactic Acid, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Pepper Oil.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 210ºC / Fan 190ºC / Gas 7 25-28 mins Place pastries on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • All appliances vary these are guidelines only.

Produce of

Made using Cod caught in the NE Atlantic – Barents Sea, Norwegian Sea, North Sea, Iceland and Faroe Islands by trawls and prawns farmed in Vietnam.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Tray. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (105g**)
Energy1152kJ / 276kcal1209kJ / 290kcal
Fat16.1g16.9g
Saturates8.4g8.8g
Carbohydrate25.6g26.9g
Sugars1.5g1.6g
Fibre1.1g1.2g
Protein6.6g6.9g
Salt1.0g1.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When cooked according to instructions 250g typically weighs 209g.--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

