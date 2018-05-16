Follow Your Heart Original Veganaise 340G

Product Description
- Original Veganaise
- Live Healthy
- Enjoy real mayonnaise taste with our world-famous, egg-free mayo, aka Veganaise™. It's better than mayo!
- Better than mayo
- Made with soya protein
- High in omega-3
- 6100 mg per 100 g portion
- Dairy, egg and gluten free
- Non-GM
- Preservative and cholesterol free
- Suitable for vegans
- Kosher - Parve
- Pack size: 340G
Information
Ingredients
Expeller-Pressed Rapeseed Oil (67%), Filtered Water, Brown Rice Syrup, Apple Cider Vinegar, Soya Protein (1%), Sea Salt, Mustard Flour, Lemon Juice Concentrate
Allergy Information
- Free From: Dairy, Eggs, Gluten
- Contains: Mustard, Soya
Storage
Keep refrigeratedDo not freeze Best before: see date stamp on bottle
Produce of
Made in USA
Number of uses
A package contains ~ 24 portions
Additives
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
- Free From Preservatives
Name and address
- Earth Island,
- Chatsworth,
- CA 91311.
Importer address
- Follow Your Heart UK Ltd,
- Lynton House,
- 7-12 Tavistock Square,
- London,
- WC1H 9LT,
- UK.
Return to
- Follow Your Heart UK Ltd,
- Lynton House,
- 7-12 Tavistock Square,
- London,
- WC1H 9LT,
- UK.
- www.followyourheart.com
- info@followyourheart.com
Net Contents
340g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per Portion (14 g)
|Energy
|2560 kJ /
|360 kJ /
|-
|612 kcal
|86 kcal
|Fat
|67.0 g
|9.4 g
|of which saturates
|4.0 g
|0.6 g
|Carbohydrate
|3.3 g
|0.5 g
|of which sugars
|2.2 g
|0.3 g
|Protein
|1.7 g
|0.2 g
|Salt
|1.3 g
|0.2 g
|Omega-3 Fatty Acids
|6100 mg
|850 mg
|-
|-
