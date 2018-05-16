By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Follow Your Heart Original Veganaise 340G

£ 2.70
£0.79/100g

Product Description

  • Original Veganaise
  • Live Healthy
  • Enjoy real mayonnaise taste with our world-famous, egg-free mayo, aka Veganaise™. It's better than mayo!
  • Better than mayo
  • Made with soya protein
  • High in omega-3
  • 6100 mg per 100 g portion
  • Dairy, egg and gluten free
  • Non-GM
  • Preservative and cholesterol free
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Kosher - Parve
  • Pack size: 340G
  • Cholesterol free

Information

Ingredients

Expeller-Pressed Rapeseed Oil (67%), Filtered Water, Brown Rice Syrup, Apple Cider Vinegar, Soya Protein (1%), Sea Salt, Mustard Flour, Lemon Juice Concentrate

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Dairy, Eggs, Gluten
  • Contains: Mustard, Soya

Storage

Keep refrigeratedDo not freeze Best before: see date stamp on bottle

Produce of

Made in USA

Number of uses

A package contains ~ 24 portions

Additives

  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • Earth Island,
  • Chatsworth,
  • CA 91311.

Importer address

  • Follow Your Heart UK Ltd,
  • Lynton House,
  • 7-12 Tavistock Square,
  • London,
  • WC1H 9LT,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Follow Your Heart UK Ltd,
  • Lynton House,
  • 7-12 Tavistock Square,
  • London,
  • WC1H 9LT,
  • UK.
  • www.followyourheart.com
  • info@followyourheart.com

Net Contents

340g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer Portion (14 g)
Energy 2560 kJ /360 kJ /
-612 kcal86 kcal
Fat 67.0 g9.4 g
of which saturates 4.0 g0.6 g
Carbohydrate 3.3 g0.5 g
of which sugars 2.2 g0.3 g
Protein 1.7 g0.2 g
Salt 1.3 g0.2 g
Omega-3 Fatty Acids6100 mg850 mg
A package contains ~ 24 portions--

