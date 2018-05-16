Barilla Gluten Free Tortiglioni 400G

Product Description
- Gluten-Free Pasta.
- Gluten free
- Specifically formulated for people intolerant to gluten
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
White Corn Flour (65%), Yellow Corn Flour (29.5%), Rice Flour (5%), Water, Emulsifier: Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.Best before, see side of package.
Preparation and Usage
- Cooking time: 11 min.
Number of uses
The package contains approximately 5 servings
Name and address
- Barilla G. e R. Fratelli,
- Società per Azioni,
- Via Mantova 166,
- Parma,
- Italy.
Return to
- Barilla G. e R. Fratelli,
- Società per Azioni,
- Via Mantova 166,
- Parma,
- Italy.
Net Contents
400g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g
|85g(1)
|%RI(2)/85g
|Energy kJ/kcal
|1524/359
|1295/305
|15%
|Fat g
|1,8
|1,5
|2%
|Of which: Saturates g
|0,3
|0,2
|1%
|Carbohydrate g
|78,7
|66,9
|26%
|Of which: Sugars g
|1,2
|1,0
|1%
|Fibre g
|1,1
|0,9
|Protein g
|6,5
|5,5
|11%
|Salt g
|0,003
|0,002
|0%
|(1)85g = example of a serving
|The package contains approximately 5 servings
|(2)RI = Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
