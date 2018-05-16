By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Barilla Gluten Free Tortiglioni 400G

Barilla Gluten Free Tortiglioni 400G
£ 2.49
£6.23/kg

Product Description

  • Gluten-Free Pasta.
  • Gluten free
  • Specifically formulated for people intolerant to gluten
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

White Corn Flour (65%), Yellow Corn Flour (29.5%), Rice Flour (5%), Water, Emulsifier: Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Best before, see side of package.

Preparation and Usage

  • Cooking time: 11 min.

Number of uses

The package contains approximately 5 servings

Name and address

  • Barilla G. e R. Fratelli,
  • Società per Azioni,
  • Via Mantova 166,
  • Parma,
  • Italy.

Return to

  • Barilla G. e R. Fratelli,
  • Società per Azioni,
  • Via Mantova 166,
  • Parma,
  • Italy.

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g85g(1)%RI(2)/85g
Energy kJ/kcal1524/3591295/30515%
Fat g1,81,52%
Of which: Saturates g0,30,21%
Carbohydrate g78,766,926%
Of which: Sugars g1,21,01%
Fibre g1,10,9
Protein g6,55,511%
Salt g0,0030,0020%
(1)85g = example of a serving---
The package contains approximately 5 servings---
(2)RI = Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---

