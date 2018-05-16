Dell Ugo Spiced Butternut Squash Ravioli 250G

Product Description
- Fresh pasta filled with butternut squash and sweet potato
- Visit our website for delicious recipes, hints, tips and what's new www.dellugoio.co.uk
- Follow us Twitter and Instagram
- Fragrant butternut squash parcels with spiced sweet potato and a hint of cumin
- Fresh food, fresh thinking since 1929
- At Ugo we are a family of passionate foodies, totally committed to creating sensational food using the finest, freshest ingredients and absolutely nothing else.
- Lovingly making pasta in the UK, since 1929, we bring true Italian provenance and know-how, and blend it with award winning innovation so that you can enjoy a taste experience that is delicious and unrivalled.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Source of fibre
- Low fat
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 250G
- Source of fibre
- Low fat
Information
Ingredients
Filling (60%) (Butternut And Sweet Potato Mix (86%) (Butternut Squash (60%), Sweet Potato (17%), Sun Dried Tomato Paste (Sun Dried Tomatoes, Tomato Paste, Sunflower Oil, Sugar, Salt, Basil, Oregano, Garlic), Garlic Purée, Vegetable Bouillon (Chicory Extract, Salt, Yeast Extract, Carrot Extract, Onion Powder, Tomato Powder, Natural Flavouring), Rapeseed Oil, Parsley, Sage, Salt, Cumin Seeds, Black Pepper), Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Dried Potato, Salt), Pasta (40%) (Durum Wheat Semolina, Water)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Wheat
Storage
Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Once opened consume within 2 days. Freeze as soon after purchase as possible and within use by date. Use within 3 months. Cook from frozen, but do not re-freeze.For use by date see front of pack.
Cooking Instructions
Hob
Instructions: 1. Bring a pan of salted water to the boil.
2. Add your pasta and boil gently (no need to pull them apart, they will separate during cooking) for 4 minutes, then drain carefully.
3. Serve in warmed bowls with extra-virgin olive oil or your favourite sauce.
Hob
Instructions: 1. Bring a pan of salted water to the boil.
2. Add your pasta and boil gently (no need to pull them apart, they will separate during cooking) for 3 minutes, then drain carefully.
3. Serve in warmed bowls with extra-virgin olive oil or your favourite sauce.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Name and address
- Ugo Foods Group,
- Hertfordshire,
- WD6 1GT.
Return to
- Ugo Foods Group,
- Hertfordshire,
- WD6 1GT.
Net Contents
250g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|as consumed per 100g
|Energy (kJ)
|618kJ
|Energy (kcal)
|146kcal
|Fat
|1.7g
|of which saturates
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|27.2g
|of which sugars
|1.7g
|Fibre
|2.4g
|Protein
|4.3g
|Salt
|0.40g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020