Allinsons Self Raising Mix & Bake Flour 16Kg

£ 14.00
£0.88/kg

Product Description

  • For recipe ideas and baking tips, visit BakingMad.com
  • Self-raising white flour
  • Allinson Self-raising flour is expertly milled from British wheat. Use it all your favourite recipes to create perfect cakes, scones and muffins time after time.
  • Thomas Allinson was a Victorian pioneer of healthy eating who believed passionately in high quality, wholesome ingredients as well as fresh air and plenty of exercise. Since he launched his wholemeal flour in 1892, the Allinson flour company has developed a wide range of high quality flours and yeasts which give you consistent results every time.
  • T.R. Allinson
  • Recycling Information
  • Bag - Paper - widely recycled
  • For delicious cakes, scones and muffins
  • Milled from British wheat
  • Pack size: 16KG

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Raising Agents: Monocalcium Phosphate, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Gluten, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Recycling info

Pack. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Allinson,
  • Sugar Way,
  • Peterborough,
  • PE2 9AY.

Return to

  • If you'd like to contact us about our products, write to:
  • Customer Services:
  • Allinson,
  • Sugar Way,
  • Peterborough,
  • PE2 9AY.

Net Contents

16kg

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 1404kJ (331kcal)
Protein 9.8g
Carbohydrate 68.7g
(of which sugars)1.3g
Fat 1.2g
(of which saturates)0.2g
Fibre 3.1g
Sodium*0.4g
*Equivalent as Salt0.9g

