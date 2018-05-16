Allinsons Self Raising Mix & Bake Flour 16Kg
Product Description
- Self-raising white flour
- Allinson Self-raising flour is expertly milled from British wheat. Use it all your favourite recipes to create perfect cakes, scones and muffins time after time.
- Thomas Allinson was a Victorian pioneer of healthy eating who believed passionately in high quality, wholesome ingredients as well as fresh air and plenty of exercise. Since he launched his wholemeal flour in 1892, the Allinson flour company has developed a wide range of high quality flours and yeasts which give you consistent results every time.
- T.R. Allinson
- For delicious cakes, scones and muffins
- Milled from British wheat
- Pack size: 16KG
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Raising Agents: Monocalcium Phosphate, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate
Allergy Information
- Contains: Gluten, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Name and address
- Allinson,
- Sugar Way,
- Peterborough,
- PE2 9AY.
Return to
- If you'd like to contact us about our products, write to:
- Customer Services:
- Allinson,
- Sugar Way,
- Peterborough,
- PE2 9AY.
Net Contents
16kg
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|1404kJ (331kcal)
|Protein
|9.8g
|Carbohydrate
|68.7g
|(of which sugars)
|1.3g
|Fat
|1.2g
|(of which saturates)
|0.2g
|Fibre
|3.1g
|Sodium*
|0.4g
|*Equivalent as Salt
|0.9g
