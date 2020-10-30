Lynx Africa Canister Gift Set
Product Description
- Lynx Africa CANister Gift Set
- Fresh. Cool. Stylish. That’s just the packaging. Inside it gets even better with this Lynx Africa 25 Years Canister Gift Set: Lynx Africa 25 Years Bodyspray for 48 hour odour protection to keep him cool no matter where the heat is coming from, and Lynx Africa 25 Years Socks because what's not to love about a pair of Lynx socks?
- At Lynx, we know that we’ve all been there. Been told that a ‘real man’ has to behave a certain way. YAWN. These outdated masculinity stereotypes might have been the norm decades ago, but times have changed. That's why we teamed an XXL size classic Lynx Africa Bodyspray with a pair of exclusive Lynx Africa design socks. You can match your fragrance with your feet! You can’t get these anywhere outside a Lynx gift set. These Christmas gifts for him are all packed into a sturdy canister that he can keep more cool stuff in for years to come. There’s just no better gift for him than either Lynx or socks. Here’s both, in a really cool canister, too. Winner.
- Lynx Africa 25 Years Canister Gift Set includes three Christmas gifts for him: an Anniversary Edition Lynx Icon tin, Lynx Africa Bodyspray XXL 250 ml and a pair of exclusive Lynx Africa design socks
- Lynx Africa Bodyspray keeps him cool no matter what, with an exotic, masculine scent of warm African spices and aromas
- The deodorant spray gives him unparalleled protection against odour that lasts up to 48 hours
- These two gifts for him are packaged in our limited edition 25 Years Africa design tin
- The Anniversary Edition tin featured in this gift set is the perfect place for him to store all his essentials for years to come
- This gift set for men is perfect for any occasion — think the ultimate stocking filler, secret Santa surprise or all year round gift winner
Information
Ingredients
LYNX AFRICA 25 YEAR BODY SPRAY 250ML Ingredients: Alcohol Denat., Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Parfum, Ethylhexylglycerin, Citronellol, Coumarin, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool
Storage
DANGER: Extremely flammable Aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Keep out of reach of children.
Produce of
United Kingdom
Preparation and Usage
- DIRECTIONS: Hold can 15cm from the body and spray.
Warnings
- CAUTION: Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Do not spray near eyes. Use only as directed.
Net Contents
1 ℮
Safety information
