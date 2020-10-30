Leo Bancroft The Hair Accessories Bundle
Product Description
- Leo Bancroft The Hair Accessories Bundle
- Leo the Award Winning International Hairdresser is Dedicated to Creating the best you
- Contoured brush shaped to gently remove tangles from hair leaving locks smooth and shiny.
- Velvet scrunchies tie up your pony tail without damaging and breaking hair. Ideal for night time, for use when applying make-up or to simply look pretty.
- Glitter claw hold hair in place when applying make-up or to create that simply chic style.
- Box - Cardboard - Widely recycled
- Leo Bancroft is a registered trade mark used under license.
Information
Produce of
Made in China
Preparation and Usage
- Care:
- Regularly remove any loose hair from brush and wash in warm soapy water and towel dry.
Warnings
- CAUTION:
- Do not expose brush to prolonged heat.
- Not suitable for children under 36 months - choking hazard.
Recycling info
Box. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Produced by:
- AFB Licensing Ltd,
- Unit 2,
- Alban Park,
- Hatfield Road,
- St. Albans,
Return to
- AFB Licensing Ltd,
- Unit 2,
- Alban Park,
- Hatfield Road,
- St. Albans,
- Herts,
- AL4 0JJ,
- U.K.
Lower age limit
36 Months
Safety information
