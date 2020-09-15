Tesco Plant Chef Meat Free Soya Roast 350G

- Energy1578kJ 376kcal19%
- Fat15.8g23%
- Saturates5.6g28%
- Sugars3.0g3%
- Salt2.2g37%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 986kJ / 235kcal
Product Description
- Seasoned meat-free wheat protein based roasting joint.
- 100% Plant Based Seasoned wheat based roasting joint
- 100% Plant Based Wheat protein seasoned roasting joint
- Pack size: 350G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Wheat Gluten, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Palm Oil, Wheat Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Flavouring, Soya Protein, Gelling Agent (Methyl Cellulose), Citrus Fibre, Yeast Extract, Firming Agent (Calcium Sulphate), Black Pepper, Onion Powder, Sugar, Caramelised Sugar Powder, Colour (Beetroot Red), Rosemary, Malted Barley Extract, Salt, Sea Salt, Raising Agent (Ammonium Carbonates).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Prepared to a vegan recipe, not suitable for milk and egg allergy sufferers because these allergens are present in the environment
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately. Not suitable for home freezing.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C / 180°C / Gas 6 30-35 mins Place foil tray on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven
Preparation and Usage
Remove sleeve and film lid.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
350g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (160g**)
|Energy
|986kJ / 235kcal
|1578kJ / 376kcal
|Fat
|9.9g
|15.8g
|Saturates
|3.5g
|5.6g
|Carbohydrate
|13.7g
|21.9g
|Sugars
|1.9g
|3.0g
|Fibre
|3.1g
|5.0g
|Protein
|21.3g
|34.1g
|Salt
|1.4g
|2.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 350g typically weighs 320g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020