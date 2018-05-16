By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Pollen Plus Grace Chocolate Plus Raspberry Breakfast Pot 175G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Pollen Plus Grace Chocolate Plus Raspberry Breakfast Pot 175G

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

Rest of shelf

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

Product Description

  • Cacao + Raspberry Overnight Oats
  • Stalk Us
  • For our latest recipes:
  • Instagram @pollenandgrace
  • Our Purpose is Simple: We want to help you eat better
  • So we've made nutrition simple. We focus on quality ingredients and a rainbow of vegetables to create fresh, delicious meals that will help you feel amazing.
  • Sleeve: widely recycled, made from card
  • Box + Lid: Widely recycled, or add me to your tupperware drawer! (Don't forget to rinse before recycling!)
  • Pure plant goodness
  • With crunchy cacao nibs
  • Enjoy hot or cold
  • Source of fibre!
  • Low in sugar
  • Gluten + dairy free
  • Vegan friendly
  • Pack size: 175G
  • Source of fibre!
  • Low in sugar

Information

Ingredients

Water, Raspberry Compote 26% (Raspberries, Water, Maple Syrup, Beetroot Powder, Flaxseed), Coconut Milk 17% (Coconut Extract, Water), Gluten Free Porridge Oats 17%, Maple Syrup, Organic Virgin Coconut Oil, Raw Cacao Powder, Cocoa Powder 2%, Cacao Nibs, Himalayan Pink Salt, Cardamon Powder

Allergy Information

  • May contain Tree Nuts, Soya and Sesame

Storage

Please keep refrigerated.

Recycling info

Box. Widely Recycled Lid. Widely Recycled Sleeve. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • The Pollen + Grace Kitchen,
  • Arch 23,
  • 73 Bondway,
  • London,
  • SW8 1SQ.

Return to

  • Say hello: hello@pollenandgrace.com
  • The Pollen + Grace Kitchen,
  • Arch 23,
  • 73 Bondway,
  • London,
  • SW8 1SQ.
  • www.pollenandgrace.com

Net Contents

175g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 175g
Energy kJ7281273
Energy kcal174305
Fat8.815
of which saturates (g)610
Carbohydrate (g)1932
of which sugars (g)5.710
Fibre (g)3.1 (12% RI**)5.4 (22% RI**)
Protein (g)3.76.4
Salt (g)0.070.12
Manganese (mg)0.2 (11% NRV*)0.4 (19% NRV*)
*NRV = Nutrient Reference Value--
**RI = Reference Intake--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here