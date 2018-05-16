Pollen Plus Grace Chocolate Plus Raspberry Breakfast Pot 175G

Product Description
- Cacao + Raspberry Overnight Oats
- Our Purpose is Simple: We want to help you eat better
- So we've made nutrition simple. We focus on quality ingredients and a rainbow of vegetables to create fresh, delicious meals that will help you feel amazing.
- Sleeve: widely recycled, made from card
- Box + Lid: Widely recycled, or add me to your tupperware drawer! (Don't forget to rinse before recycling!)
- Pure plant goodness
- With crunchy cacao nibs
- Enjoy hot or cold
- Source of fibre!
- Low in sugar
- Gluten + dairy free
- Vegan friendly
- Pack size: 175G
Information
Ingredients
Water, Raspberry Compote 26% (Raspberries, Water, Maple Syrup, Beetroot Powder, Flaxseed), Coconut Milk 17% (Coconut Extract, Water), Gluten Free Porridge Oats 17%, Maple Syrup, Organic Virgin Coconut Oil, Raw Cacao Powder, Cocoa Powder 2%, Cacao Nibs, Himalayan Pink Salt, Cardamon Powder
Allergy Information
- May contain Tree Nuts, Soya and Sesame
Storage
Please keep refrigerated.
Recycling info
Box. Widely Recycled Lid. Widely Recycled Sleeve. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- The Pollen + Grace Kitchen,
- Arch 23,
- 73 Bondway,
- London,
- SW8 1SQ.
Return to
- Say hello: hello@pollenandgrace.com
- www.pollenandgrace.com
Net Contents
175g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 175g
|Energy kJ
|728
|1273
|Energy kcal
|174
|305
|Fat
|8.8
|15
|of which saturates (g)
|6
|10
|Carbohydrate (g)
|19
|32
|of which sugars (g)
|5.7
|10
|Fibre (g)
|3.1 (12% RI**)
|5.4 (22% RI**)
|Protein (g)
|3.7
|6.4
|Salt (g)
|0.07
|0.12
|Manganese (mg)
|0.2 (11% NRV*)
|0.4 (19% NRV*)
|*NRV = Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
|**RI = Reference Intake
|-
|-
