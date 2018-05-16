By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
De Cecco Tortiglioni 1Kg

De Cecco Tortiglioni 1Kg

Rest of shelf

Product Description

  • Durum wheat semolina pasta
  • De Cecco's is the first pasta certified for the distinctive quality of many parameters such as:
  • The selection of the best durum wheat, which guarantees a greater firmness of the pasta whilst cooking;
  • Use of high particle size to preserve the wholeness of the gluten;
  • Kneaded with cold water (under 15°C), that assures a sweeter taste and a better firmness during cooking;
  • Coarse bronze drawing, to give pasta the ideal roughness that makes it adhere perfectly to sauces.
  • Pack size: 1KG

Information

Storage

Store in a cool dry place

Preparation and Usage

  • Cooking time: 9 - 11 min.

Name and address

  • F.Lli De Cecco di Filippo Fara S. Martino SpA,
  • 66015 Fara S. Martino (CH),
  • Italia.

Return to

  • www.dececco.it

Net Contents

1kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g
Energy 352 kJ
-1493 kcal
Fat 1.5 g
Of which: Saturates 0.3 g
Carbohydrate 70.2 g
Of which: Sugars 3.4 g
Fibre 2.9 g
Protein 13.0 g
Salt 0.01 g

