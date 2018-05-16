Tesco Apple Crumble Doughnuts 2 pk

- Energy1189kJ 284kcal14%
- Fat14.9g21%
- Saturates8.1g41%
- Sugars13.9g15%
- Salt0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1675kJ / 401kcal
Product Description
- 2 Fried doughnuts with spiced apple filling, topped with icing and a cinnamon biscuit crumb.
- Spiced apple filling. Topped with icing and sprinkled with cinnamon biscuit crumb.
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Apple Filling (16%) [Sugar, Water, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Concentrated Apple Juice, Modified Maize Starch, Thickeners (Pectin, Carrageenan), Cinnamon, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flavouring, Caramelised Sugar Syrup], Water, Palm Oil, Green Icing (9%) [Sugar, Palm Oil, Coconut Oil, Dried Skimmed Milk, Cornflour, Sunflower Oil, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sunflower Lecithins), Colour (Titanium Dioxide), Maltodextrin, Flavouring, Vegetable Concentrates (Safflower, Radish, Spirulina), Sucrose Syrup, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Water], Cinnamon Biscuit Crumb (7%) [Wheat Flour, Sugar, Palm Fat, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Spices (Cinnamon, Clove, Nutmeg, Pimento, Mace, Ginger, Cardamom), Coriander, Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Carbonate), Flavouring, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Orange Peel, Ground Vanilla Pods], Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Maize Starch, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate), Dextrose, Sugar, Raising Agents (Potassium Bicarbonate, Calcium Dihydrogen Diphosphate, Calcium Phosphate), Dried Skimmed Milk, Salt, Soya Flour, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).
Allergy Information
- Contains wheat, soya and milk. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Our bakers prepare a variety of products in our bakeries, this product may also contain peanuts, nuts, sesame, egg, soya and other allergens
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle
Net Contents
2
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One doughnut (71g)
|Energy
|1675kJ / 401kcal
|1189kJ / 284kcal
|Fat
|20.9g
|14.9g
|Saturates
|11.4g
|8.1g
|Carbohydrate
|47.1g
|33.4g
|Sugars
|19.6g
|13.9g
|Fibre
|3.5g
|2.5g
|Protein
|4.2g
|3.0g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As sold
