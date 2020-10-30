Garnier The Eye Mask Collection
Product Description
- GARNIER THE EYE MASK COLLECTION
- Garnier Moisture Bomb Eye Sheet Mask Set, discover the perfect eye mask to meet your skin's needs, whether it's for you or the perfect gift.
- The No1 Sheet Mask brand to intensely rehydrate skin, reduce the look of fine lines, tired & dull skin and revive radiance for glowing skin
- These vegan formula eye masks are created with ultra-thin tissue & infused with a week's worth of hydrating serum
- Intensely hydrates & leaves the eye area looking brighter, more refreshed, awake and revitalised
- Find a mask to suit your every need with our new Garnier Eye Mask Collection, one for every moment! The eye masks are infused with intense glow boosting formulas enriched with intensely hydrating active ingredients. Enriched with natural plant extracts & hyaluronic acid. With a vegan* formula, the face sheet masks are created with ultra-thin tissue. Our Orange Juice & Hyaluronic Acid mask visibly reduces eye bags and brightens eye contours! The Coconut Water & Hyaluronic Acid mask will visibly reduce your fine lines and replump eye contours. If you're in need of a relaxing treat before bed, enjoy 15 minutes of indulging hydration with our the Deep Sea Water & Hyaluronic Acid Eye mask to soothe tired eyes and hydrate eye contours. Alternatively, use the UltraLift Green Tea & Hyaluronic Acid Eye Mask to firm the appearance of eye contours and reduce the visibility of crow's feet, while replumping and tightening the eye area. All masks have a super satisfying -4°C Skin cooling effect for refreshed eyes! *Vegan formulas: no animal derived ingredients or by-products.
- Garnier Moisture Bomb super hydrating and revitalising eye sheet masks for tired, dull and puffy eyes. Brighten, reduce the look of fine lines, and revive radiance for eyes that appear brighter, refreshed and revitalised. Enriched with natural plant extracts & hyaluronic acid. With a vegan* formula, these eye sheet masks are created with ultra-thin tissue & have a skin cooling effect: after use of sheet mask skin temperature is reduced by up to 4°C.
- By morning, eyes look fresher, rested and eye contours are more comfortable
- Skin cooling effect -4°C, for an extra-cooling sensation, keep in the fridge
Information
Ingredients
968179 03 - Ingredients: Aqua / Water, Propylene Glycol, Glycerin, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, PVM/MA Copolymer, Potassium Hydroxide, Glyceryl Acrylate/Acrylic Acid Copolymer, Sodium Hyaluronate, p-Anisic Acid, Mannose, Dipotassium Glycyrrhizate, Hydrogenated Starch Hydrolysate, Hydroxyacetophenone, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Citric Acid, Citrus Aurantium Dulcis Juice / Orange Juice, Xanthan Gum, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Phenoxyethanol (F.I.L. C215552/1), 968178 03 - Ingredients: Aqua / Water, Propylene Glycol, Glycerin, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, PVM/MA Copolymer, Potassium Hydroxide, Glyceryl Acrylate/Acrylic Acid Copolymer, Sodium Hyaluronate, p-Anisic Acid, Mannose, Cocos Nucifera Fruit Juice / Coconut Fruit Juice, Dipotassium Glycyrrhizate, Hydrogenated Starch Hydrolysate, Hydroxyacetophenone, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Citric Acid, Xanthan Gum, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Phenoxyethanol (F.I.L C215548/1), 967445 1 - Ingredients: Aqua / Water, Propylene Glycol, Glycerin, Hydrogenated Starch Hydrolysate, Hydroxyacetophenone, Xanthan Gum, Phenoxyethanol, p-Anisic Acid, Mannose, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, Potassium Hydroxide, Sodium Hyaluronate, Glyceryl Acrylate/ Acrylic Acid Copolymer, Dipotassium Glycyrrhizate, PVM/ MA Copolymer, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Citric Acid, Citrus Aurantium Dulcis Juice / Orange Juice (F.I.L C232753/1), 967446 01 - Ingredients: Aqua / Water, Propanediol, Glycerin, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, Cocos Nucifera Fruit Juice / Coconut Fruit Juice, PVM/MA Copolymer, Potassium Hydroxide, Glyceryl Acrylate/Acrylic Acid Copolymer, Sodium Hyaluronate, Maris Aqua / Sea Water, p-Anisic Acid, Mannose, Dipotassium Glycyrrhizate, Hydrogenated Starch Hydrolysate, Hydroxyacetophenone, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Citric Acid, Xanthan Gum, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Phenoxyethanol (F.I.L C234386/1)
Preparation and Usage
- 1. To apply, take it out and unfold the mask. Separate the patches from the protective film. 2. Gently apply the patches on cleansed skin. Smooth the mask gently to ensure contact with the skin, adjusting the patches to the targeted under eyes. 3. Leave for 15 minutes. Remove the mask. Gently massage the excess formula into the skin. For even more cooling effect, keep in the fridge.
