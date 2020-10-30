Lol Surprise Bath Time Surprise Set
Product Description
- LOL SURPRISE BATH TIME SURPRISE SET
- Let's Be Friends!
- YouTube
- CE Mark - Sponge & Stickers
- Fizzer Wrap - PET - Widely Recycled
- Box- Card - Widely Recycled
- Bottle- PET - Widely Recycled
- Lid - PP - Check Locally
- Love your planet!
- Recycle Me
- © MGA Entertainment, Inc.
- L.O.L. Surprise!™ is a trademark of MGA in the U.S. and other countries.
- All logos, names, characters, likenesses, images, slogans, and packaging appearance are the property of MGA.
- Used under license by H&A Marketing Ltd.
- 5 mystery items inside!
Information
Ingredients
Colour Change Bubble Bath: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Alcohol Denat., Glycerin, Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Parfum, Polysorbate 20, Benzophenone-4, Disodium EDTA, Bromocresol Green, CI 19140, Blue Bath Fizzer: Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid, Sodium Sulfate, PEG-90, PEG-8, Aqua, Parfum, CI 42090, Pink Bath Fizzer: Sodium Bicarbonate, Sodium Sulfate, Citric Acid, PEG-400, Parfum, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, May contain CI 15985, CI 16035, CI 19140, CI 42090
Produce of
Made in China
Preparation and Usage
- Colour Change Bubble Bath directions for use: Pour desired amount into warm running water to create lots of bubbles, watch as the liquid magically changes colour! Rinse thoroughly.
- Bath Fizzer directions for use: Drop 1 x Bath Fizzer into the bath to create a sweet-smelling bath time! Remove all packaging from fizzer before use.
- Bath Sponge care instructions: Rinse thoroughly after use and allow to dry naturally.
- Bath Stickers directions for use: Use stickers to decorate the side of tub. Stickers peel away with no mess! Please do not put stickers down the plug hole.
- Please retain for future reference.
Warnings
- Avoid contact with eyes, should product get into eyes, rinse with clean water. In the unlikely event of skin irritation, please discontinue use. Warning! Not suitable for children under 36 months due to small parts.
- Choking hazard! Never leave a child unattended in a bath or bathroom. Only to be used in water in which the child is within its depth and under adult supervision. THIS IS NOT A FOOD. DO NOT EAT. Some bathing products or oils may cause premature deterioration of coloured sponge foam or printing inks.
Name and address
- H&A,
- YO26 6RS,
- UK.
Return to
- H&A,
- YO26 6RS,
- UK.
- handa-uk.com
- lolsurprise.com
- mgae.com
Safety information
Avoid contact with eyes, should product get into eyes, rinse with clean water. In the unlikely event of skin irritation, please discontinue use. Warning! Not suitable for children under 36 months due to small parts. Choking hazard! Never leave a child unattended in a bath or bathroom. Only to be used in water in which the child is within its depth and under adult supervision. THIS IS NOT A FOOD. DO NOT EAT. Some bathing products or oils may cause premature deterioration of coloured sponge foam or printing inks.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020