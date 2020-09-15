Heck Meat Free Apple Chipolatas 300G

Product Description
- Vegan Chipolatas with Pea Protein, Apple and Seasoning.
- Meat-free chipolatas with apple. Packed full of fibre and soya free. Made in small batches because we're big on flavour and quality.
- At Heck, we do things our own way.
- We choose the finest ingredients, we make our food in small batches and we take our time over preparation.
- The result? Flavour you can swear by.
- Crossed Grain Symbol - CUK-M-196
- Please recycle this sleeve and tray
- High Protein
- Meat-Free Chipolatas with Apple
- Made in Small Batches Because We're Big on Flavour and Quality
- British by Heck
- Low Fat
- Packed full of Fibre and Soya Free
- Gluten Free
- Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan
- Pack size: 300G
Information
Ingredients
Water, Meat-Free Base (Thickener (Methyl Cellulose), Pea Fibre, Modified Starch, Flavour, Beetroot Powder (Maltodextrin, Beetroot Juice Concentrate, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)), Tea Extract, Spice Extracts, Smoke Flavour), Pea Flour, Diced Apple (5%) (Dehydrated Apple, Antioxidant (Sodium Metabisulphite)), Textured Vegetable Protein (Pea Protein, Pea Flour), Seasoning (Rice Flour, Salt, White Leek Powder, Spices, Sugar, Preservative (Sodium Sulphite), Natural Food Colour, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid)), Pea Protein (2%), Citrus Fibre, Sunflower Oil, Filled into Calcium Alginate Casing
Allergy Information
- Free From: Soya
- Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
Storage
Keep refrigerated below 5°C.Suitable for home freezing. Freeze on day of purchase. Please use within one month. Defrost fully before cooking: do not refreeze once defrosted.
Cooking Instructions
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Remove all packaging before cooking.
Cooking instructions are a guide only from chilled. Ensure piping hot throughout before serving.
Pre-heat a pan on a medium heat.
Add a little oil and pan-fry for 8-10 minutes, turning occasionally.
Name and address
- Heck! Food Ltd,
- Heck Q,
- Kirklington,
- North Yorkshire,
- DL8 2NY.
Return to
Net Contents
300g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g (pan fried)
|Per 2 chipolatas (56g) (pan fried)
|Energy
|374 kJ/89 kcal
|209 kJ/50 kcal
|Fat
|1.1g
|0.6g
|of which saturates
|0.3g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|9.5g
|5.3g
|of which sugars
|3.3g
|1.8g
|Fibre
|7.3g
|4.1g
|Protein
|6.5g
|3.6g
|Salt
|1.8g
|1.0g
