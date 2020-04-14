Danepak Smoked Back Bacon Rashers 300G

Product Description
- Rindless back bacon with added water
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Pack size: 300G
Information
Ingredients
Pork (87%), Water, Salt, Dextrose, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)
Storage
Keep refrigerated 0 - 5°C. Once opened please use within 3 days and by 'Use By' date. Freeze by date mark shown and use within one month. Once defrosted do not refreeze.
Cooking Instructions
Grill
Instructions: Remove all packaging. Grill. Medium. Place under a pre-heated grill for 4-6 minutes, turning occasionally. Not suitable for microwave cooking. Not suitable for cooking from frozen
Produce of
Made using pork from Denmark
Name and address
- Tulip Ltd.,
- Wilson Way Industrial Est.,
- Pool,
- Redruth,
- Cornwall,
- TR15 3RT.
Net Contents
300g ℮
Nutrition
