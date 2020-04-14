By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Danepak Smoked Back Bacon Rashers 300G

Danepak Smoked Back Bacon Rashers 300G
£ 2.00
£6.67/kg

Product Description

  • Rindless back bacon with added water
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Pack size: 300G

Information

Ingredients

Pork (87%), Water, Salt, Dextrose, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)

Storage

Keep refrigerated 0 - 5°C. Once opened please use within 3 days and by 'Use By' date. Freeze by date mark shown and use within one month. Once defrosted do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Grill
Instructions: Remove all packaging. Grill. Medium. Place under a pre-heated grill for 4-6 minutes, turning occasionally. Not suitable for microwave cooking. Not suitable for cooking from frozen

Produce of

Made using pork from Denmark

Name and address

  • Tulip Ltd.,
  • Wilson Way Industrial Est.,
  • Pool,
  • Redruth,
  • Cornwall,
  • TR15 3RT.

Return to

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

