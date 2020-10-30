Baylis & Harding Sweet Mandarin & Grapefruit Gown Set
Product Description
- B/H swt Mandrn & Grpfrt Gown Set
- Sweet Mandarin & Grapefruit is our most iconic fragrance which includes subtle notes of jasmine and orange, blended with sparkling top notes of grapefruit and lemon.
- Bath Robe
- Size: Medium wash with like colours
- Textile: 100% Polyester
- UK Recycling Guidance
- Box - Recycle
- Cap On - Bottle Recycle
- For recycling advice, please see our website
- Baylis & Harding Sweet Mandarin & Grapefruit Gown Set, Containing 100ml Bottle Body Wash, 100ml Bottle Hand & Body Lotion, 75g Bath Soak Crystals and White Ladies Polar Fleece Dressing Gown
Information
Ingredients
Bath Soak Crystals: Sodium Chloride, Parfum (Fragrance), Benzophenone-4, Propylene Glycol, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate, Panthenol, Retinyl Palmitate, Potassium Sorbate, Limonene, Linalool, Body Wash: Aqua (Water, Eau), Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, PEG-150 Distearate, Parfum (Fragrance), Benzyl Alcohol, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Magnesium Nitrate, Disodium EDTA, Citric Acid, Benzophenone-4, Propylene Glycol, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate, Panthenol, Retinyl Palmitate, Potassium Sorbate, Limonene, Linalool CI 19140 (Yellow 5), CI 14700 (Red 4), Hand & Body Lotion: Aqua (Water, Eau), Paraffinum Liquidum (Mineral Oil), Cetearyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, Stearic Acid, Glycerin, Triethanolamine, Carbomer, Phenoxyethanol, Caprylyl Glycol, Parfum (Fragrance), Benzophenone-4, Propylene Glycol, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate, Panthenol, Retinyl Palmitate, Potassium Sorbate, Limonene, Linalool, Citral, Geraniol, Citronellol, Eugenol
Produce of
Made in China
Preparation and Usage
- Bath Soak Crystals
- Sprinkle into bath under warm running water.
- Body Wash
- Lather and rinse.
- Hand & Body Lotion
- Massage gently into skin until fully absorbed.
- Bath Robe
- Wash at 40°C
- Do not bleach
- Cool iron
- Do not tumble dry
- Do not dry clean
Warnings
- WARNING: AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES. IF PRODUCT GETS IN THE EYES RINSE IMMEDIATELY WITH CLEAN WARM WATER. IF SKIN IRRITATION OCCURS DISCONTINUE USE. IF IRRITATION PERSISTS CONSULT YOUR DOCTOR.
- PLEASE RETAIN THIS INFORMATION FOR FUTURE REFERENCE.
Recycling info
Bottle. Widely Recycled Box. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Baylis & Harding Plc,
- B98 7AS,
- England.
- RP. MSL,
- Suite 5385,
- 27 Upper Pembroke St,
Return to
- Baylis & Harding Plc,
- B98 7AS,
- England.
- RP. MSL,
- Suite 5385,
- 27 Upper Pembroke St,
- Dublin,
- IE.
- baylisandharding.com
Safety information
WARNING: AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES. IF PRODUCT GETS IN THE EYES RINSE IMMEDIATELY WITH CLEAN WARM WATER. IF SKIN IRRITATION OCCURS DISCONTINUE USE. IF IRRITATION PERSISTS CONSULT YOUR DOCTOR. PLEASE RETAIN THIS INFORMATION FOR FUTURE REFERENCE.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020