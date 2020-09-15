By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Heck Meat Free Vegan Italia Sausages 10 pack, 300g

Heck Meat Free Vegan Italia Sausages 10 pack, 300g
£ 2.00
£6.67/kg

Product Description

  • Vegan Chipolatas with Tomato, Vegan Mozzarella-Style Cheese, Basil, Garlic and Seasoning.
  • Meat-free chipolatas with tomato, vegan mozzarella-style cheese, basil and garlic. Full of fibre and soya free. Made in small batches because we're big on flavour and quality.
  • At Heck, we do things our own way. We choose the finest ingredients, we make our food in small batches and we take our time over preparation.
  • The result? Flavour you can swear by.
  • Crossed Grain Symbol - CUK-M-196
  • Please recycle this sleeve and tray
  • Flavour You Can Swear by
  • British by Heck
  • Meat-Free Magic
  • Low Fat
  • High Fibre and Protein
  • Gluten Free
  • Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan
  • Pack size: 300G
  • Low Fat
  • High Fibre
  • High Protein

Information

Ingredients

Water, Pea Flour, Meat-Free Base (Thickener (Methyl Cellulose), Pea Fibre, Modified Starch, Flavour, Beetroot Powder (Maltodextrin, Beetroot Juice Concentrate, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)), Tea Extract, Spice Extracts), Pea Protein (4%), Oven Dried Tomato (3%), Basil (3%), Seasoning (Rice Flour, Salt, Sugar, Leek Powder, Preservative (Sodium Sulphite), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Yeast Extract, Spice, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Spice Extract, Natural Flavouring, Herb Extract), Citrus Fibre, Vegan Mozzarella-Style Cheese (1%) (Water, Coconut Oil (25%), Modified Potato Starch, Gluten Free Oat Fibre, Maize Starch, Salt, Natural Flavourings, Modified Maize Starch, Tricalcium Citrate, Thickeners (Carrageenan, Guar Gum), Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid, Sodium Lactate), Colour (Mixed Carotenes)), Garlic (1%), Sunflower Oil, Filled into Calcium Alginate Casing

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Oats, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Storage

Keep refrigerated below 5°C.Suitable for home freezing. Freeze on day of purchase. Please use within one month. Defrost fully before cooking: do not refreeze once defrosted.

Cooking Instructions

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Remove all packaging before cooking. Cooking instructions are a guide only from chilled. Ensure piping hot throughout before serving.
Pan-fry, for best results
Pre-heat a pan on a medium heat. Add a little oil and pan-fry for 8-10 minutes, turning occasionally.

Name and address

  • Heck! Food Ltd,
  • Heck Q,
  • Kirklington,
  • North Yorkshire,
  • DL8 2NY.

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g (pan fried)Per 2 chipolatas (54g) (pan fried)
Energy379 kJ/90 kcal205 kJ/49 kcal
Fat1.1g0.6g
of which saturates0.3g0.2g
Carbohydrate9.2g5.0g
of which sugars0.6g0.3g
Fibre8.9g4.8g
Protein6.6g3.6g
Salt1.6g0.86g

