Sizzling Danish Smoked Back Bacon 10 Rashers 300G

Product Description
- 10 Smoked back bacon rashers with added water
- Danish
- This bacon is produced in Denmark, where farmers know how to look after their pigs. The highest standards are maintained throughout the production of Danish Bacon to ensure a great taste every time. We hope you enjoy it.
- 10 rashers average contents
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- With added water
- Pack size: 300G
Information
Ingredients
Pork (87%), Water, Salt, Antioxidant: Sodium Ascorbate, Preservatives: Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate
Storage
Keep refrigeratedOnce opened, use within 3 days and do not exceed the use by date. Freezable If freezing, freeze on the day of purchase and consume within 1 month. Once thawed do not re-freeze. Use by: see front of pack.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: All cooking appliances vary in performance, these are guidelines only.
Always check that the product is piping hot before serving.
Grill
Instructions: Place under a pre-heated medium grill for 4-6 minutes, turning once.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Pre-heat a little oil in a frying pan. Fry over a medium-high heat for 4-6 minutes, turning once.
Produce of
Packed in the UK
Number of uses
This pack contains 2 (approx. 42g) grilled servings
Name and address
Return to
- Direct Table Foods Ltd,
- Saxham Business Park,
- Little Saxham,
- Bury St Edmunds,
- Suffolk,
- IP28 6RX.
Net Contents
300g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(grilled) per 100g
|Energy
|1082kJ/259kcal
|Fat
|15g
|of which saturates
|5.8g
|Carbohydrate
|<0.5g
|of which sugars
|<0.5g
|Fibre
|<0.5g
|Protein
|31g
|Salt
|4.2g
