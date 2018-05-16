By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Sizzling Danish Smoked Back Bacon 10 Rashers 300G

Sizzling Danish Smoked Back Bacon 10 Rashers 300G
£ 2.00
£6.67/kg

Product Description

  • 10 Smoked back bacon rashers with added water
  • Danish
  • This bacon is produced in Denmark, where farmers know how to look after their pigs. The highest standards are maintained throughout the production of Danish Bacon to ensure a great taste every time. We hope you enjoy it.
  • 10 rashers average contents
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • With added water
  • Pack size: 300G

Information

Ingredients

Pork (87%), Water, Salt, Antioxidant: Sodium Ascorbate, Preservatives: Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate

Storage

Keep refrigeratedOnce opened, use within 3 days and do not exceed the use by date. Freezable If freezing, freeze on the day of purchase and consume within 1 month. Once thawed do not re-freeze. Use by: see front of pack.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: All cooking appliances vary in performance, these are guidelines only.
Always check that the product is piping hot before serving.

Grill
Instructions: Place under a pre-heated medium grill for 4-6 minutes, turning once.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Pre-heat a little oil in a frying pan. Fry over a medium-high heat for 4-6 minutes, turning once.

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 (approx. 42g) grilled servings

Name and address

  • Direct Table Foods Ltd,
  • Saxham Business Park,
  • Little Saxham,
  • Bury St Edmunds,
  • Suffolk,
  • IP28 6RX.

Return to

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(grilled) per 100g
Energy 1082kJ/259kcal
Fat 15g
of which saturates 5.8g
Carbohydrate <0.5g
of which sugars <0.5g
Fibre <0.5g
Protein 31g
Salt 4.2g

