Garnier The Night Time Collection
Product Description
- GARNIER THE NIGHT TIME COLLECTION
- Garnier Moisture Bomb Night-time Sheet Mask Set, discover the perfect face mask to meet your skin's needs, whether it's for you or the perfect gift
- The No1 Sheet Mask brand to intensely rehydrate skin, reduce the look of fine lines, tired & dull skin and revive radiance for glowing skin
- These vegan formula face sheet masks are created with ultra-thin tissue & infused with a full 30ml bottle of intense hydrating serum
- Tired and worn out skin? Puffy tired eyes? Need a relaxing and skin boosting treat? Take 15 minutes before sleeping to relax, unwind and leave your skin feeling soothed & hydrated with our Night-Time Collection! Our night-time sheet masks are infused with an ultra-light moisturising formula, enriched with deep sea water and natural origin hyaluronic acid. Use the face mask before sleeping for a boost of hydration and instantly refreshed skin. Use the eye mask before sleeping to hydrate, refresh and soothe the eye area. The face masks and eye masks are infused with intense glow boosting formulas enriched with intensely hydrating active ingredients. Enriched with natural plant extracts & hyaluronic acid. With a vegan* formula, these face sheet masks are created with ultra-thin tissue & infused with 1 week's worth of hydrating serum. *Vegan Formulas: no animal ingredients or by-products. **Equivalent to the concentration of hydrating glycerin in Moisture Bomb Day Cream used daily for 1 week.
- Garnier Moisture Bomb super hydrating revitalising sheet masks for dehydrated skin. Plump skin with moisture, reduce the look of fine lines, and revive radiance for skin that glows. Enriched with natural plant extracts & hyaluronic acid. With a vegan* formula, these face sheet masks are created with ultra-thin tissue & infused with 1 week's worth of hydrating serum.
- Goes well with
- Garnier Moisture Bomb Night-Time Deep Sea Water and Hyaluronic Acid Face Sheet Mask 32g
- Garnier Moisture Bomb Night-Time Eye Sheet Mask Deep Sea Water and Hyaluronic Acid 6g
- Enriched with deep sea water and hyaluronic acid
- Gift set contains five Garnier sheet masks: two face masks and three eye masks
- Dermatologically tested to suit all skin types, even sensitive
Information
Ingredients
967456 03 - Ingredients: Aqua / Water, Propylene Glycol, Glycerin, Arginine, Centaurea Cyanus Flower Water, Citric Acid, Coco-Betaine, Dipotassium Glycyrrhizate, Glyceryl Acrylate/Acrylic Acid Copolymer, Hydrogenated Starch Hydrolysate, Hydroxyacetophenone, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Lavandula Hybrida Oil, Limonene, Mannose, Maris Aqua / Sea Water, p-Anisic Acid, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Phenoxyethanol, Potassium Hydroxide, Propanediol, PVM/MA Copolymer, Sodium Hyaluronate, Xanthan Gum, Parfum / Fragrance (F.I.L C235660/1), 967446 01 - Ingredients: Aqua / Water, Propanediol, Glycerin, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, Cocos Nucifera Fruit Juice / Coconut Fruit Juice, PVM/MA Copolymer, Potassium Hydroxide, Glyceryl Acrylate/Acrylic Acid Copolymer, Sodium Hyaluronate, Maris Aqua / Sea Water, p-Anisic Acid, Mannose, Dipotassium Glycyrrhizate, Hydrogenated Starch Hydrolysate, Hydroxyacetophenone, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Citric Acid, Xanthan Gum, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Phenoxyethanol (F.I.L C234386/1)
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020