Tesco Wheat & Spelt Seeded Bloomer 800G

Typical values per 100g: Energy 1124kJ / 268kcal
Product Description
- Handcrafted Wheat and spelt seeded bloomer 800g
- Handcrafted Wheat and spelt seeded bloomer. Our high in fibre, wheat and spelt seeded bloomer is hand crafted in store. Slowly proved for a distinctive taste and texture with an artisan finish. Made with a blend of brown linseed, sunflower and pumpkin seeds for an extra crunch. Enjoy a little longer by freezing, or sprinkling with water and gently warming in the oven.
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Mixed Seeds (18%) [Sunflower Seed, Brown Linseed, Pumpkin Seed], Spelt Flour (Wheat), Wheat Fibre, Dried Spelt Sourdough [Spelt Flour (Wheat), Water, Starter Culture], Yeast, Salt, Semolina (Wheat), Yeast Extract, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Caramelised Sugar.
Allergy Information
- Contains spelt wheat and wheat. Our bakers prepare a variety of products in our bakeries, this product may also contain peanuts, nuts, sesame, egg, soya and other allergens, For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Number of uses
16 Servings
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
800g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One slice (50g)
|Energy
|1124kJ / 268kcal
|562kJ / 134kcal
|Fat
|8.8g
|4.4g
|Saturates
|1.1g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|32.8g
|16.4g
|Sugars
|1.9g
|1.0g
|Fibre
|6.3g
|3.2g
|Protein
|11.2g
|5.6g
|Salt
|0.8g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
