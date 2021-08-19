We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Adalya Halal Poultry Bacon 80G

3.8(6)Write a review
Adalya Halal Poultry Bacon 80G
£ 1.00
£1.25/100g

Product Description

  • Lightly Smoked Turkey and Chicken Rashers formed from Cured Turkey and Chicken (with Added Water)
  • Packed in a protective atmosphere.
  • Gluten and lactose free
  • Halal
  • Pack size: 80G

Information

Ingredients

95% Poultry (Turkey, Chicken), Water, Iodized Nitrite Curing Salt (Table Salt, Preservatives: Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Iodate), Stabilisers: Diphosphates, Sodium Citrates, Dextrose, Glucose Syrup, Acidity Regulator: Sodium Carbonate, Granular Broth (Digested Vegetable Protein, Table Salt, Rapeseed Oil), Antioxidant: Sodium Ascorbate, Beech Wood Smoke

Storage

Keep refrigerated below +5°C.Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days or by 'Use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced and packed in Germany using EU turkey and chicken

Number of uses

Averages 6 rashes per pack

Name and address

  • Produced and packed for:
  • Adalya Halal,
  • PO Box 1153,
  • Canterbury,
  • CT1 9PH.

Return to

  • Adalya Halal,
  • PO Box 1153,
  • Canterbury,
  • CT1 9PH.
  • www.adalya.co.uk

Net Contents

80g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g containsper serving: 1 slice (13.3g) contains%RI* per serving
Energy 474 kJ/113 kcal63 kJ/15 kcal1 %
Fat 5.0g0.7 g1 %
of which saturates 1.7g0.2 g1 %
Carbohydrate 1.0 g<0.1 g<1 %
of which sugars 0.5 g<0.1 g<1 %
Protein 16 g2.1 g4%
Salt 3.0 g0.4 g7%
Averages 6 rashes per pack---
RI* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

6 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Excellent, like really good bacon without the fatt

5 stars

Excellent, like really good bacon without the fatty rind. If I didn’t know I could not tell it wasn’t pork bacon.

Tasty!!

5 stars

It tastes really nice much better than other brands I’ve tryed

Really tasty new product and it is dairy free too

5 stars

Really tasty new product and it is dairy free too

Is this ham or bacon ? There are no cooking instru

1 stars

Is this ham or bacon ? There are no cooking instructions so if i eat it as packaged raw are you covering my medical bills? Also no advise on whether it can be frozen! Poor packaging information.

Salty!

2 stars

Wayyyy too salty it’s almost inedible

very tasty

5 stars

very tasty

