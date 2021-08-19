Adalya Halal Poultry Bacon 80G

Excellent, like really good bacon without the fatt
Excellent, like really good bacon without the fatty rind. If I didn’t know I could not tell it wasn’t pork bacon.
Tasty!!
It tastes really nice much better than other brands I’ve tryed
Really tasty new product and it is dairy free too
Really tasty new product and it is dairy free too
Is this ham or bacon ? There are no cooking instru
Is this ham or bacon ? There are no cooking instructions so if i eat it as packaged raw are you covering my medical bills? Also no advise on whether it can be frozen! Poor packaging information.
Salty!
Wayyyy too salty it’s almost inedible
very tasty
very tasty