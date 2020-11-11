Monty Bojangles Cocoa Dusted Truffles 190G
Product Description
- An Assortment of French Cocoa Dusted Truffles, including the Following Varieties: Chocolatey, Macaroon Drops & Pistachio Flavour, Salted Popcorn Flavour with Crispy Wafer Pieces and Biscuit Pieces with Raspberry & Strawberry Flavours.
- Choccy Scoffy - Gloriously Intensely, Chocolatey Wonders
- Popcorn Carousel - Warming Buttery, Popcorn Sensations
- Pistachio Marooned - Creamily Crunchy, Pistachio Treasures
- Ruby Fruit Sunday - Berrily Fruity & Crumbly Bites
- Monty endeavours to ensure all flavours are included, however on occasion the selection may vary. For ingredient and allergen information please retain label for future reference.
- Weigh inclusive of immediate wrappings
- 4 truffle flavours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 190G
Information
Ingredients
Vegetable Oils (Coconut, Palm Kernel), Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Biscuit Pieces (1%) (Wheat Flour, Sugar, Wheat Malt, Wheat Starch, Raising Agent (Sodium Carbonates), Cocoa Butter, Salt, Natural Vanilla Flavour), Cocoa Powder, Macaroon Drops (1%) (Sugar, Wheat Starch, Wheat Flour, Almond Flour, Egg White, Natural Flavours, Raising Agent (Sodium Carbonate)), Wafer Pieces (1%) (Wheat Flour, Sugar, Concentrated Butter (Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Barley Malt, Salt), Natural Pistachio Flavour (0.6%), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Salt, Natural Raspberry Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings, Natural Strawberry Flavouring, Natural Flavouring
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of other Nuts and Sesame.
Storage
Best placed in a cool dry place away from giant octopus.
Produce of
Product of France, packed in the UK
Distributor address
- The Monty Bojangles Company Ltd.,
- Legion House,
- 75 Lower Road,
- Kenley,
- CR8 5NH.
Return to
- For the giddily curious:
- Email us at:
- info@montybojangles.com
- Or visit our website:
- montybojangles.com
- Tel: 020 8668 5261
Net Contents
190g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Energy
|2442 kJ
|-
|588 kcal
|Fat
|44 g
|of which saturates
|38 g
|Carbohydrate
|42 g
|of which sugars
|39 g
|Protein
|4.2 g
|Salt
|0.28 g
