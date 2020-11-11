By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Monty Bojangles Cocoa Dusted Truffles 190G

Monty Bojangles Cocoa Dusted Truffles 190G
Product Description

  • An Assortment of French Cocoa Dusted Truffles, including the Following Varieties: Chocolatey, Macaroon Drops & Pistachio Flavour, Salted Popcorn Flavour with Crispy Wafer Pieces and Biscuit Pieces with Raspberry & Strawberry Flavours.
  • Choccy Scoffy - Gloriously Intensely, Chocolatey Wonders
  • Popcorn Carousel - Warming Buttery, Popcorn Sensations
  • Pistachio Marooned - Creamily Crunchy, Pistachio Treasures
  • Ruby Fruit Sunday - Berrily Fruity & Crumbly Bites
  • Monty endeavours to ensure all flavours are included, however on occasion the selection may vary. For ingredient and allergen information please retain label for future reference.
  • Weigh inclusive of immediate wrappings
  • 4 truffle flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 190G

Information

Ingredients

Vegetable Oils (Coconut, Palm Kernel), Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Biscuit Pieces (1%) (Wheat Flour, Sugar, Wheat Malt, Wheat Starch, Raising Agent (Sodium Carbonates), Cocoa Butter, Salt, Natural Vanilla Flavour), Cocoa Powder, Macaroon Drops (1%) (Sugar, Wheat Starch, Wheat Flour, Almond Flour, Egg White, Natural Flavours, Raising Agent (Sodium Carbonate)), Wafer Pieces (1%) (Wheat Flour, Sugar, Concentrated Butter (Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Barley Malt, Salt), Natural Pistachio Flavour (0.6%), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Salt, Natural Raspberry Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings, Natural Strawberry Flavouring, Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of other Nuts and Sesame.

Storage

Best placed in a cool dry place away from giant octopus.

Produce of

Product of France, packed in the UK

Distributor address

  • The Monty Bojangles Company Ltd.,
  • Legion House,
  • 75 Lower Road,
  • Kenley,
  • CR8 5NH.

Return to

  • For the giddily curious:
  • Email us at:
  • info@montybojangles.com
  • Or visit our website:
  • montybojangles.com
  • The Monty Bojangles Company Ltd.,
  • Legion House,
  • 75 Lower Road,
  • Kenley,
  • CR8 5NH.
  • Tel: 020 8668 5261

Net Contents

190g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g
Energy2442 kJ
-588 kcal
Fat44 g
of which saturates38 g
Carbohydrate42 g
of which sugars39 g
Protein4.2 g
Salt0.28 g

