Masking Rose & Green Tea Skin Care Collection
Product Description
- MASKING ROSE & GRN TEA SKIN CARE COLL
- Beautifying
- Enhance radiance and luminosity with these innovative masks. Enriched with opulent rose extract and green tea to help hydrate and leave your complexion dewy and glowing. Ideal as a pre-make-up primer or for a pampering night in. Finish off pampering session by applying the delicate rose fragranced shea butter enriched hand cream.
- Box - Cardboard - Widely recycled
- Cruelty free
- Suitable for vegans
Information
Ingredients
Face Mask: Water (Aqua), Glycerin, Butylene Glycol, Glycereth-26, Betaine, Portulaca Oleracea Extract, Panthenol, Centella Asiatica Extract, Polygonum Cuspidatum Root Extract, Scutellaria Baicalensis Root Extract, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, Glycyrrhiza Glabra (Licorice) Root Extract, Phenoxyethanol, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Carbomer, Arginine, Sodium Hyaluronate, Dipotassium Glycyrrhizate, Xanthan Gum, Ethylhexylglycerin, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Caster Oil, Rose Flower Oil, Fragrance (Parfum), Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citronellol, Farnesol, Geraniol, Lip Mask: Water (Aqua), Glycerin, Butylene Glycol, Trehalose, Betaine, Portulaca Oleracea Extract, Panthenol, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Hydroxyacetophenone, Centella Asiatica Extract, Polygonum Cuspidatum Root Extract, Scutellaria Baicalensis Root Extract, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, Glycyrrhiza Glabra (Licorice) Root Extract, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Chondrus Crispus Powder, Xanthan Gum, Sodium Hyaluronate, Dipotassium Glycyrrhizate, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Rose Flower Oil, Citronellol, Farnesol, Geraniol, Hand Cream: Water (Aqua), Glycerin, Cetearyl Alcohol, Propylene Glycol, Paraffinum Liquidum, Glyceryl Stearate, PEG-100 Stearate, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Olea Europaea Fruit (Olive) Oil, Potassium Lauryl Phosphate, Phenoxyethanol, Fragrance (Parfum), Carbomer, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract, Chlorphenesin, Sodium Hydroxide, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citronellol, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Hydroxycitronellal, Linalool
Produce of
Made in China
Preparation and Usage
- Directions - Face Mask
- 1. Remove sheet mask from sachet and carefully unfold.
- 2. Place the mask on freshly cleansed skin, gently pressing into the contours of your face and aligning with eyes, nose and lips. Ensure whole mask is in contact with skin.
- 3. Leave for 15-20 minutes then peel off to reveal happy, glowing and refreshed skin.
- 4. Massage any excess serum into skin or remove with a cotton pad.
- Directions - Lip Mask
- 1. Remove the masks from the protective layers carefully.
- 2. Gently apply on clean skin over the mouth area. Smooth gently to ensure the mask is in contact with lips and skin around mask.
- 3. Leave for 15 minutes then peel off.
- 4. Gently massage the excess serum into the skin or remove with a cotton pad.
- Directions - Hand Cream
- Apply a small amount and massage in to clean hands and nails.
- Please Retain For Future Reference
Warnings
- WARNING - FACE MASK
- AVOID DIRECT CONTACT WITH EYES. IF PRODUCT GETS INTO EYES, RINSE WELL WITH WARM WATER IMMEDIATELY. AVOID USE ON IRRITATED OR DRY SKIN, AND DELICATE EYE AND LIP AREAS. IF IRRITATION OCCURS REMOVE IMMEDIATELY AND WASH SKIN. DO NOT INGEST. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN.
- WARNING - LIP MASK
- AVOID DIRECT CONTACT WITH EYES. IF PRODUCT GETS INTO EYES, RINSE WELL WITH WARM WATER IMMEDIATELY. AVOID USE ON IRRITATED OR DRY SKIN. IF IRRITATION OCCURS REMOVE IMMEDIATELY AND WASH SKIN. DO NOT INGEST. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN.
- WARNING - HAND CREAM
- AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES. IF PRODUCT GETS INTO EYES, RINSE WELL WITH WARM WATER IMMEDIATELY. IF IRRITATION OCCURS DISCONTINUE USE. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN.
Name and address
- Produced by:
- AFB PLC,
- Unit 2,
- Alban Park,
- Hatfield Road,
- St. Albans,
Return to
- AFB PLC,
- Unit 2,
- Alban Park,
- Hatfield Road,
- St. Albans,
- Herts,
- AL4 0JJ,
- U.K.
Safety information
