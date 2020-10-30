By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nivea Natural Body Gift Set

4.8(34)Write a review
image 1 of Nivea Natural Body Gift Set
£ 14.00
£14.00/each
Product Description

  • Nivea Natural Body Gift Set
  • Individual products may vary visually from image shown. Ingredient list correct at time of printing. Please always check the packaging of the products inside.
  • NIVEA® Clay Fresh Blue Agave & Lavender Scent Deep Cleansing Shower, NIVEA Hydro Care Caring Lip Balm: Made in Germany
  • NIVEA Soft Moisturising Cream: Made in Spain
  • NIVEA Biodegradable Cleansing Wipes: Made in Netherlands
  • NIVEA® Clay Fresh Blue Agave & Lavender Scent Deep Cleansing Shower, NIVEA Soft Moisturising Cream, NIVEA Hydro Care Caring Lip Balm: 12M
  • NIVEA Biodegradable Cleansing Wipes: 6M
  • Face Cleansing Cloth
  • Country of Origin: China.
  • Material: Microfibre 80% polyester and 20% polyemide.
  • Cosmetic Bag
  • Country of Origin: China.
  • Material: Body: 100% Cotton, Lining: 100% Polyester.
  • FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C002324, www.fsc.org
  • NIVEA cares for your skin & planet
  • This Gift Pack is made from 30% recycled material
  • Only FSC Board used
  • This Gift packaging is 100% plastic free
  • www.nivea.com/sustainability
  • www.recyclenow.com
  • Sleeve - Card - widely recycled
  • Committed to a better future for you and our planet
  • ®=reg. tm. Beiersdorf AG Germany
  • I Chose This Just For you
  • All over natural treats your skin will love

Information

Ingredients

NIVEA® Clay Fresh Blue Agave & Lavender Scent Deep Cleansing Shower: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Kaolin, Parfum, Acrylates Copolymer, PEG-7 Glyceryl Cocoate, Glycerin, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Citric Acid, Sodium Chloride, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Trisodium EDTA, Sodium Hydroxide, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, PEG-200 Hydrogenated Glyceryl Palmate, Sodium Benzoate, Linalool, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, BHT, CI 61570, CI 16035, CI 10316, NIVEA Soft Moisturising Cream: Aqua, Glycerin, Paraffinum Liquidum, Myristyl Alcohol, Butylene Glycol, Alcohol Denat., Myristyl Myristate, Palmitic Acid, Glyceryl Stearate, Stearic Acid, Cera Microcristallina, Hydrogenated Coco-Glycerides, Simmondsia Chinensis Seed Oil, Tocopheryl Acetate, Lanolin Alcohol (Eucerit®), Myristic Acid, Arachidic Acid, Oleic Acid, Polyglyceryl-2 Caprate, Dimethicone, Carbomer, Sodium Hydroxide, Phenoxyethanol, Linalool, Citronellol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Limonene, Benzyl Salicylate, Parfum, NIVEA Biodegradable Cleansing Wipes: Aqua, Isopropyl Stearate, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice Powder, Tocopherol, Glycerin, VP/Hexadecene Copolymer, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Ethylhexylglycerin, Sodium Hydroxide, Phenoxyethanol, Methylparaben, Linalool, Limonene, Geraniol, Citronellol, Benzyl Alcohol, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Parfum, NIVEA Hydro Care Caring Lip Balm: Octyldodecanol, Hydrogenated Rapeseed Oil, Cera Alba, Cetyl Palmitate, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, Ricinus Communis Seed Oil, Polyglyceryl-3 Diisostearate, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Octocrylene, Aqua, Glycerin, Persea Gratissima Oil, Simmondsia Chinensis Seed Oil, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice Powder, BHT, Limonene, Linalool, Citronellol, Parfum

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.,
  • Birmingham,
  • B37 7ES.
  • Beiersdorf AG,
  • D-20245,
  • Hamburg.

Return to

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.,
  • Birmingham,
  • B37 7ES.
  • www.NIVEA.com

34 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Great gift or present

4 stars

Review from nivea.co.uk

Very good gift set to give to someone. Its like a wellness and relaxing present which everyone needs! I love the packaging, it looks so expensive and I would definetely recommend it!

Fantastic.

5 stars

Review from nivea.co.uk

I absolutely loved the Nivea natural body gift set. Everything came in a lovely good size wash bag. The clay fresh shower cream felt really luxurious on my skin and left it feeling really soft I used it along with the mini mitt that was included in the bag. The moisturiser was a good all rounder. The lip balm felt great on my lips and kept the moisturised throughout the day. Personally I wasn’t too keen on the cleansing wipes I found the scent rather strong and they stung my face a tiny bit. I would definitely buy this gift set again as it would make a fantastic gift for someone. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product

5 stars

Review from nivea.co.uk

Really liked the gift set. Loved the case it comes in and loved the selection of products especially the shower gel which smells great & moisturising cream which absorbs really well and isn’t too greasy. Great product for holidays as it includes lots of what you would need. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great nivea set Spot on products

5 stars

Review from nivea.co.uk

Great products in a lovely gift bag. Would make a great gift with great products in it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nivea natural body gift set

5 stars

Review from nivea.co.uk

The washbag itself is beautifully designed and it also has a wipe clean surface inside, which is brilliant,especially when you are on the move. I'm so happy with the print. It also comes with biodegradable cleansing wipes they feel absolutely amazing on your face and help with make up removal. It makes me skin feel so soft. Nivea soft moisturising cream is exactly that soft. Make my skin feel amazing. NOT like most moistures that make your hands feel sticky. Nivea lip balm is just a normal lip balm with spf. Clay fresh shower gel has a lovely fresh smelling fragrance which makes me feel relaxed and I don't even need to moisturise after having shower. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nivea gift set

5 stars

Review from nivea.co.uk

Beautiful set of cosmetic range with delicate fragrance, perfect for all skin type [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I loved this pack

5 stars

Review from nivea.co.uk

fresh fragrance, moisturizing skin, hydro care super wash bag. I love this pack !!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Feels like holiday in a cosmetic bag

5 stars

Review from nivea.co.uk

So excited to test this. The clay bodywash smells like a holiday clean and fresh . Love the grey it makes it feel like you have the full body experience of having a clay bath. Left my skin feeling soft and fresh and the little glove was a cute edition but not sure id use again . The wipes are the best smelling ive used and biodegradable. The hand cream is my usual and i love how its not sticky or talcy feeling like some ive used. With wearing a mask the lip balm has come at the right time. Its smoother than the usual nivea one in the past and all this is inside the cutest cosmetic bag ideal to reuse again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nivea natural body gift set

4 stars

Review from nivea.co.uk

This gorgeous giftset by Nivea includes four Nivea products inside a great quality trendy wash bag. The four products - Shower wash, moisturising cream, cleansing wipes and lip balm. The shower wash was my favourite and smelt absolutely amazing. The other products all had a lovely delicate fragrance. Will definitely buy the products again in the future. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Rally worth it

5 stars

Review from nivea.co.uk

Good selection of products for a good price! Also loved the small bag

