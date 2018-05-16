Follow Your Heart Dairy Free 10 Smoked Gouda Slice 200G
Product Description
- Dairy Free Cheese Alternative
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere
- Dairy, lactose, casein and soya free
- Non-GM
- Suitable for vegans
- Kosher
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Ingredients
Filtered Water, Coconut Oil (23%), Modified Corn and Potato Starch, Potato Starch, Sea Salt, Vegan Natural Flavourings, Vegan Natural Smoke Flavouring, Olive Extract, Colour: Beta Carotene
Allergy Information
- Free From: Dairy, Lactose, Soya
Storage
PerishableKeep refrigerated Do not freeze Best before: see date stamp on side of package
Produce of
Product of Greece
Number of uses
A package contains - 10 portions
Additives
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
Name and address
- Manufactured for:
- Earth Island,
- Chatsworth,
- CA 91311.
Importer address
- Follow Your Heart UK Ltd,
- Lynton House,
- 7-12 Tavistock Square,
- London,
- WC1H 9LT,
- UK.
Return to
- Follow Your Heart UK Ltd,
- Lynton House,
- 7-12 Tavistock Square,
- London,
- WC1H 9LT,
- UK.
- info@followyourheart.com
- www.followyourheart.com
Net Contents
200g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Portion (20 g)
|RI* (20 g)
|Energy
|1190 kJ /
|238 kJ /
|-
|285 kcal
|57 kcal
|3%
|Fat
|23 g
|4.6 g
|7%
|of which saturates
|21 g
|4.2 g
|21%
|Carbohydrate
|20 g
|4.0 g
|2%
|of which sugars
|0 g
|0 g
|0%
|Protein
|0 g
|0 g
|0%
|Salt
|2.3 g
|0.5 g
|8%
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|100 g of product contains 285 kcal (14% of RI)
|-
|-
|-
