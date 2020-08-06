Fuller Flavoured Maple Cured Back Bacon 8 Pack 280G

Cheesy
Sickly sweet and tastes of cheesy crisps. Prefer finest maple bacon!
Pork (92%), Maple Syrup (4%), Salt, Sugar, Flavouring, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Sodium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days and by date shown. Don't exceed the Use By date. Home Freezing - For best quality, freeze as soon as possible and always within the use by date. Use within 1 month. Defrost in a fridge. Defrost thoroughly before cooking and use within 24 hours.For Use By - See front of pack
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Grill
Instructions: Place under a pre-heated medium grill for 5-7 minutes, turn occasionally. For extra crispy bacon, grill for an additional 2 minutes.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Heat 1 tsp of oil in a frying pan. Add the bacon and cook over a medium heat for 4-6 minutes, turning occasionally. Drain well before serving.
Pack contains 4 servings
280g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 2 rashers (approx. 70g)
|Energy
|1087kJ
|761kJ
|-
|261kcal
|183kcal
|Fat
|19.2g
|13.5g
|(of which saturates)
|6.9g
|4.8g
|Carbohydrate
|1.3g
|0.9g
|(of which sugars)
|1.1g
|0.7g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|0.6g
|Protein
|20.4g
|14.3g
|Salt
|2.3g
|1.6g
|Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|Pack contains 4 servings
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020