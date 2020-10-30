Baylis & Harding Cranberry Martini Trio Gift Set
Product Description
- Baylis & Harding C/Berry Martini Trio Gift Set
- This fabuous gift set contains a luxurious 100ml Shower Gel, 100ml Hand & Body Lotion to leave your skin beautifully moisturised and 100ml Shower Crème to gently clease - the perfect bath time treat!
- Cranberry Martini is our brand new Limited Edition collection for 2020, beautifully presented with deep berry tones accented with rose gold foil details. This compliments the juicy, ripe fruits of the fragrance to complete this stylish collection.
- UK Recycling Guidance
- Box - Recycle
- Cap On - Bottle - Recycle
- For recycling advice, please see our website
- Gift Set, Containing: 100ml Shower Gel, 100ml Hand & Body Lotion, 100ml Shower Crème
Information
Ingredients
Body Wash: Aqua (Water, Eau), Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, PEG-150 Distearate, Parfum (Fragrance), Benzyl Alcohol, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Magnesium Nitrate, Disodium EDTA, Citric Acid, Benzophenone-4, CI 17200 (Red 33), CI 42090 (Blue 1), CI 14700 (Red 4), Hand & Body Lotion: Aqua (Water, Eau), Paraffinum Liquidum (Mineral Oil), Cetearyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, Stearic Acid, Glycerin, Triethanolamine, Carbomer, Phenoxyethanol, Caprylyl Glycol, Parfum (Fragrance), Benzophenone-4, Citronellol, Shower Crème: Aqua (Water, Eau), Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycol Distearate, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, PEG-150 Distearate, Parfum (Fragrance), Benzyl Alcohol, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Magnesium Nitrate, Disodium EDTA, Citric Acid, Benzophenone-4, CI 17200 (Red 33)
Produce of
Made in China
Preparation and Usage
- Body Wash
- Later and rinse.
- Hand & Body Lotion
- Massage gently into skin until fully absorbed.
- Shower Crème
- Later and rinse.
Warnings
- WARNING: AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES. IF PRODUCT GETS IN THE EYES RINSE IMMEDIATELY WITH CLEAN WARM WATER, IF SKIN IRRITATION OCCURS DISCONTINUE USE. IF IRRITATION PERSISTS CONSULT YOUR DOCTOR. PLEASE RETAIN THIS INFORMATION FOR FUTURE REFERENCE.
Recycling info
Bottle. Widely Recycled Box. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Baylis & Harding Plc,
- B98 7AS,
- England.
- RP. MSL,
- Suite 5385,
- 27 Upper Pembroke St,
Return to
- Baylis & Harding Plc,
- B98 7AS,
- England.
- RP. MSL,
- Suite 5385,
- 27 Upper Pembroke St,
- Dublin,
- IE.
- baylisandharding.com
Safety information
