Lavazza Iced Coffee Vanilla Late 250Ml

- Energy650 kJ 154 kcal8%
- Fat3.2 g5%
- Saturates2.1 g11%
- Sugars20 g23%
- Salt0.20 g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 260 kJ/62 kcal
Product Description
- Vanilla flavoured Milk drink with coffee.
- UTZ Cerified - coffee, This coffee was grown by UTZ certified farmers, www.utz.org
- Please remember to recycle
- Lavazza and the Lavazza device are Trademarks used under license.
- 100% Arabica
- Noble Italian taste
- Pack size: 250ML
Information
Ingredients
Semi-Skimmed Milk and 3, 2% Fat Milk (75%), Coffee 18% (Coffee Infusion, Water, Instant Coffee), Sugar, Maltodextrin, Flavourings, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Hydroxide, Potassium Phosphates), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated after opening.Best before: see base of can.
Preparation and Usage
- Enjoy cold, shake well.
Number of uses
This pack contains 1 portion
Name and address
- PepsiCo,
- Beaumont Park,
- 4 Leycroft Rd.,
- Leicester,
- LE4 1ET.
Return to
- PepsiCo Consumer Relations,
- Beaumont Park,
- 4 Leycroft Rd.,
- Leicester,
- LE4 1ET.
- Consumer Service
- 0800 7833851
- contacta@pepsico.com
Net Contents
250ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 ml
|per 250 ml %*
|Energy
|260 kJ/62 kcal
|650 kJ/154 kcal 8%*
|Fat
|1,3 g
|3,2 g 5%*
|- of which saturates
|0,8 g
|2,1 g 11%*
|Carbohydrates
|9,8 g
|24 g 9%*
|- of which sugars
|8,2 g
|20 g 23%*
|Protein
|2,8 g
|7,0 g 14%*
|Salt
|0,08 g
|0,20 g 3%*
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|This pack contains 1 portion
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020