Baylis & Harding Liama Mini Stack Set Assorted Fragrances
Product Description
- B/H Liama Mini Stack Set Asst Fragrances
- The perfect fun, trendy and instagrammable gift range, Beauticology Llama is inspired by the cute and cuddly Llama that everyone loves with 3 fabulous fruity fragrances; Fizzy Lemonade, Pink Lemonade and Blueberry Fizz.
- FSC - FSC®, Please replace with printer's FSC logo
- Cap On - Bottle - Recycle
- Tube - Don't Recycle
- For recycling advice, please see our website
- Printed on sustainable material.
- Use Me, Love Me, Keep Me
- Baylis & Harding Beauticology Llama Mini Stack Set, Containing: 100ml Bottle Body Wash, 100ml Bottle Shower Creme, 50ml Tube Body Lotion, 50ml Tube Hand Cream, 25g Bath Soak Crystals and Nylon Body Polisher
Information
Ingredients
Shower Crème: Aqua (Water, Eau), Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycol Distearate, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, PEG-150 Distearate, Parfum (Fragrance), Benzyl Alcohol, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Magnesium Nitrate, Disodium EDTA, Citric Acid, Benzophenone-4, Limonene, Linalool, Body Wash: Aqua (Water, Eau), Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, PEG-150 Distearate, Parfum (Fragrance), Benzyl Alcohol, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Magnesium Nitrate, Disodium EDTA, Citric Acid, Benzophenone-4, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Hand Cream: Aqua (Water, Eau), Paraffinum Liquid (Mineral Oil), Cetearyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, Stearic Acid, Glycerin, Triethanolamine, Carbomer, Phenoxyethanol, Caprylyl Glycol, Parfum (Fragrance), Benzophenone-4, Benzyl Alcohol, Linalool, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Body Lotion: Aqua (Water, Eau), Paraffinum Liquidum (Mineral Oil), Cetearyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, Stearic Acid, Glycerin, Triethanolamine, Carbomer, Phenoxyethanol, Caprylyl Glycol, Parfum (Fragrance), Benzophenone-4, Cinnamyl Alcohol, Ctrinellol, Limonene, Linalool, Pink Lemonade Bath Soak Crystals: Sodium Chloride, Parfum (Fragrance), Benzophenone-4, Benzyl Salicylate, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, CI 16035 (Red 4), CI 17200 (Red 33)
Produce of
Made in China
Preparation and Usage
- Keepsake Box, Body Polisher, Shower Crème and Body Wash
- Lather and rinse
- Hand Cream, Body Lotion
- Massage gently into skin until fully absorbed.
- Bath Soak Crystals
- Sprinkle into bath under warm running water.
Warnings
Name and address
Return to
Safety information
WARNING: AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES. IF PRODUCT GETS IN THE EYES RINSE IMMEDIATELY WITH CLEAN WARM WATER. IF SKIN IRRITATION OCCURS DISCONTINUE USE. IF IRRITATION PERSISTS CONSULT YOUR DOCTOR. PLEASE RETAIN THIS INFORMATION FOR FUTURE REFERENCE.
