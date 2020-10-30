Baylis & Harding Fuzzy Duck Winter Wonderland Gown Set
Product Description
- B/H Fuzzy Duck Winter Wdrlnd Gown Set
- A luxurious gift comprising of a luxury gown, 100ml Body Wash, 100ml Bath & Shower Crème and 75g Bath Soak Crystals to ease away the aches and pains, making this the perfect collection. Always festive with a home-spun feel, this is the perfect collection to compliment The Fuzzy Duck. Crafted with the countryside in mind, The Fuzzy Duck collection has a truly artisian feel. Festive foliage and seasonal colours come together with fragrances such as Frosted Cranberry and Mulberry & Mistletoe to create a collection as enchanting as The Fuzzy Duck itself!
- Printed on sustainable material.
- Bath Robe
- Fits Size: Medium
- Textile: 100% Polyester
- Box - Recycle
- Cap On - Bottle - Recycle
- For recycling advice, please see our website
- Use Me, Love Me, Recycle Me
- Baylis & Harding The Fuzzy Duck Winter Wonderland Luxury Gown Set, Containing: 100ml Bottle Body Wash, 100ml Bottle Bath & Shower Crème, 75g Bath Soak Crystals and Luxury Gown
Information
Ingredients
Bath Soak Crystals: Sodium Chloride, Parfum (Fragrance), Benzophenone-4, Eugenol, Body Wash: Aqua (Water, Eau), Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, PEG-150 Distearate, Parfum (Fragrance), Benzyl Alcohol, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Magnesium Nitrate, Disodium EDTA, Citric Acid, Benzophenone-4, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Shower Crème: Aqua (Water, Eau), Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycol Distearate, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, PEG-150 Distearate, Parfum (Fragrance), Benzyl Alcohol, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Magnesium Nitrate, Disodium EDTA, Citric Acid, Benzophenone-4
Produce of
Made in China
Preparation and Usage
- Bath Soak Crystals
- Sprinkle into bath under warm running water.
- Body Wash and Shower Crème
- Lather and rinse.
- Bath Robe
- Wash with like colours
- Wash at 40°C
- Do not bleach, Cool iron, Do not tumble dry, do not dry clean
Warnings
- WARNING: AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES. IF PRODUCT GETS IN THE EYES RINSE IMMEDIATELY WITH CLEAN WARM WATER. IF SKIN IRRITATION OCCURS DISCONTINUE USE. IF IRRITATION PERSISTS CONSULT YOUR DOCTOR.
- PLEASE RETAIN THIS INFORMATION FOR FUTURE REFERENCE.
Name and address
- Baylis & Harding Plc,
- B98 7AS,
- England.
- RP. MSL,
- Suite 5385,
- 27 Upper Pembroke St,
Return to
- Baylis & Harding Plc,
- B98 7AS,
- England.
- RP. MSL,
- Suite 5385,
- 27 Upper Pembroke St,
- Dublin,
- IE.
- baylisandharding.com
Safety information
WARNING: AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES. IF PRODUCT GETS IN THE EYES RINSE IMMEDIATELY WITH CLEAN WARM WATER. IF SKIN IRRITATION OCCURS DISCONTINUE USE. IF IRRITATION PERSISTS CONSULT YOUR DOCTOR. PLEASE RETAIN THIS INFORMATION FOR FUTURE REFERENCE.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020