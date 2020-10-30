Baylis & Harding Jojoba Vanilla & Almond Oil Foot Set
Product Description
- B/H Jojoba Vanilla & Almond Oil Foot Set
- Glamourous and luxurious, our most indulgent fragrance has had an esquisite update for 2020. Beautifully presented, with accents of silver give the collection a modern feel. This compliments the luxurious, rich fragrance, which blends gentle notes of vanilla with the subtle tones of almond oil and the sweetness of jojoba - a truly alluring scent.
- Supersoft Socks
- Size: Medium 4 -7
- Textile: 99% Polyester, 1% Elastane
- FSC - FSC®, Please replace with printer's FSC logo
- Box - Recycle
- Tube - Don't Recycle
- For recycling advice, please see our website
- Printed on sustainable material
- Foot Set, Containing: 125ml Foot Lotion and Pair of Super Soft Socks
Information
Ingredients
Aqua (Water, Eau), Paraffinum Liquidum (Mineral Oil), Cetearyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, Stearic Acid, Glycerin, Triethanolamine, Carbomer, Phenoxyethanol, Caprylyl Glycol, Parfum (Fragrance), Benzophenone-4
Produce of
Made in China
Preparation and Usage
- Foot Lotion
- Massage gently into skin until fully absorbed.
- Supersoft Socks
- Wash with like colours
- Wash at 40ºC
- Do not bleach
- Cool iron
- Do not tumble dry
- Do not dry clean
Warnings
- WARNING: AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES. IF PRODUCT GETS IN THE EYES RINSE IMMEDIATELY WITH CLEAN WARM WATER. IF SKIN IRRITATION OCCURS DISCONTINUE USE. IF IRRITATION PERSISTS CONSULT YOUR DOCTOR.
- PLEASE RETAIN THIS INFORMATION FOR FUTURE REFERENCE.
Name and address
- Baylis & Harding Plc,
- B98 7AS,
- England.
- RP. MSL,
- Suite 5385,
- 27 Upper Pembroke St,
Return to
- Baylis & Harding Plc,
- B98 7AS,
- England.
- RP. MSL,
- Suite 5385,
- 27 Upper Pembroke St,
- Dublin,
- IE.
- baylisandharding.com
Safety information
