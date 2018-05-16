Lavazza Iced Coffee Cappuccino 250Ml

- Energy645 kJ 153 kcal8%
- Fat3.0 g4%
- Saturates2.0 g10%
- Sugars22 g24%
- Salt0.37 g6%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 258 kJ/61 kcal
Product Description
- Milk drink with Lavazza coffee.
- - Indulgent ready-to-drink iced cappuccino crafted with Lavazza's characteristic blend of Italian roast coffee
- - A delicious and intensely rich espresso shot blended with milk and chilled to perfection
- - Made with carefully selected coffee beans sourced from across the globe
- - Grab your iced coffee and enjoy on-the-go or serve over ice for the perfect afternoon pick-me-up
- Enjoy the distinctive flavour of robust Lavazza Italian Roast coffee whenever and wherever you are with Lavazza's indulgent new Cappuccino Iced Coffee. A deliciously uplifting espresso shot is balanced with velvety smooth milk and blended to perfection, serving up the characteristic flavours and aromas made famous by the Lavazza master coffee experience with an icy twist. Take on the day with Lavazza and enjoy delicious Italian iced coffee on the go.
- Italy's favourite coffee Lavazza is synonymous with quality coffee all over the world, this comes directly from over a century of passion for coffee, experience, research and innovation. Since 1895 the Lavazza family is devoted to the pursuit of coffee perfection. True Italian coffee taste: our passion, your pleasure.
- Noble Italian taste
- Intense espresso shot
- Blended with milk
- Pack size: 250ML
Information
Ingredients
Semi-Skimmed Milk and 3, 2% Fat Milk (75%), Lavazza Coffee 17% (Coffee Infusion, Instant Coffee), Sugar, Maltodextrin, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Hydroxide, Dipotassium Phosphate), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated after opening.Best before: see base of can.
Preparation and Usage
- Enjoy cold, shake well.
Number of uses
This pack contains 1 portion
Name and address
- PepsiCo,
- Beaumont Park,
- 4 Leycroft Rd.,
- Leicester,
- LE4 1ET.
Return to
- PepsiCo Consumer Relations,
- Beaumont Park,
- 4 Leycroft Rd.,
- Leicester,
- LE4 1ET.
- Consumer Service 0800 7833851
Net Contents
250ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 ml
|per 250 ml
|%* per 250 ml
|Energy
|258 kJ/61 kcal
|645 kJ/153 kcal
|8%*
|Fat
|1,2 g
|3,0 g
|4%*
|- of which saturates
|0,8 g
|2,0 g
|10%*
|Carbohydrates
|10 g
|26 g
|10%*
|- of which sugars
|8,7 g
|22 g
|24%*
|Protein
|2,4 g
|5,9 g
|12%*
|Salt
|0,15 g
|0,37 g
|6%*
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|This pack contains 1 portion
