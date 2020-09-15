By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Asian Style Chicken Thighs 600G

Tesco Asian Style Chicken Thighs 600G
£ 5.00
£8.34/kg
Per 202g
  • Energy1893kJ 453kcal
    23%
  • Fat25.5g
    36%
  • Saturates6.8g
    34%
  • Sugars9.2g
    10%
  • Salt1.3g
    22%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 937kJ / 224kcal

Product Description

  • Slow cooked marinated chicken thighs with a sweet chilli and ginger sauce.
  • Slow cooked. Thighs marinated in a spice blend with sweet chilli & ginger sauce.
  • Pack size: 600G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Thigh (83%), Sweet Chilli and Ginger Glaze (13%) [Water, White Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Chilli Pepper, Dried Glucose Syrup, Soya Extract, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Red Chilli Purée, Corn Starch, Salt, Tapioca Starch, Garlic Powder, Preservative (Acetic Acid, Potassium Sorbate)], Sugar, Spices, Dextrose, Rice Flour, Tomato, Paprika, Lemon Grass, Salt, Onion Powder, Chilli Pepper, Corn Starch, Vinegar Powder, Red Peppercorns, Garlic Powder, Yeast Extract, Ginger Powder, Onion, Black Pepper, Green Peppercorns, Chilli Flakes, Colour (Paprika Extract), Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/ Gas 6 40 min Pre-heat oven. Remove all packaging and put sauce sachet to one side. Transfer the contents of pouch into an ovenproof dish and place chicken skin side up. After 15 mins remove from the oven and baste before discarding the excess juices. Return to the oven for a further 20 mins, Open sauce sachet and pour evenly over the chicken, return to oven for further 5 minutes. Serve and enjoy.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking

Produce of

Made using British chicken.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product will contain bones..

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Pouch. Don't Recycle Sachet. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

600g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 202g
Energy937kJ / 224kcal1893kJ / 453kcal
Fat12.6g25.5g
Saturates3.4g6.8g
Carbohydrate5.1g10.4g
Sugars4.5g9.2g
Fibre0.9g1.9g
Protein22.1g44.6g
Salt0.6g1.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: This product will contain bones..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

