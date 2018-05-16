Western Style Jail Cell Lock Up
- This western style mobile phone jail cell lock up is the perfect novelty gift for that one person in your life who is addicted to their phone! The jail cell measures 15cm x 13cm x 19cm and can easily fit 6 mobile phones inside the cell. The novel gift idea is brilliant to teach your children how vital time away from their electronic devices is. When there are chores or homework to do simply place the phone in the jail cell until you're satisfied that everything has been undertaken to the highest standards. Not only is this a great device for children but it's also great for adults too. We all know someone who spends far too much time on their phone in the office or at home so now simply teach them a lesson and lock away their phone until a designated time predetermined by you!
- H19cm x W17cm x D5.5cm
- No more interruptions, just put the devices inside and lock the door
- Can hold up to 6 mobile phones
- Ensure you follow assembly instructions provided
